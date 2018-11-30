“They are one of the best defenses and they are a really good team,” said offensive tackle Jackson Barton. “I’m really excited to see them again. I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better and I know they’ve gotten a lot better. It’s going to be good to see us play again when we're at our best. I wanted to see them again. We’ve never played a team twice in a season so I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

The Huskies are a tough matchup for just about any team in the country, and the Utes know that they’re in for a battle for Friday’s game. However, the team is confident that they’ve improved by leaps and bounds since the last matchup, when the offense sputtered and struggled to find any consistency.

Now, after a week to prepare for their rematch against Pac-12 North champion Washington, the Utes will look to avenge their September loss to the Huskies and win their first conference championship since winning the Mountain West back in 2008.

It’s here! The moment that Kyle Whittingham and the Utah football program have been working towards since joining the Pac-12 conference in 2011. The Utes have gotten close so many times, but have fallen short, often in heartbreaking fashion. All that was put behind them this year, though, as they clinched the division with a win over Colorado, and followed that up with a thrilling comeback win over BYU last weekend.





While Washington plays solid defense and has talent across the board, they don’t necessarily do anything too exotic on that side of the ball, preferring to beat their opponents by simply lining up and being able to be more physical than them. They may need to be a little more creative against the Utes, who pride themselves on being as physical as anybody in the country.

“I like this matchup because they’re not like Washington State where they’re blitzing left and right,” said senior captain Lo Falemaka. “They are more of a base defensive front with their interior lineman. There’s going to be big guys going against big guys and I feel like the game is ultimately going to come down to who wants it more and who dominates the trenches.”

Regardless of what happens in this game, this Utah team will go down in history as the first one that got over the hump of winning the Pac-12 South. Still, that's not enough for this team, as the Utes are hungry for more. They have set the bar plenty high already for future teams, but they want to win the championship and set the gold standard.

“We take big pride in that and being the team to do it,” said senior Cody Barton. “We knew that we were going to make it and we just believed in ourselves. We hope in the future years of Utah football, this is a trend we start setting. But, not only going to the Pac-12 championship but even winning it and then maybe even a national championship one day.”

Junior Siaosi Mariner echoed Barton’s sentiments, and said that it isn’t enough for this team just to have made it to the big game. They want to come back to Salt Lake City with a championship.

“It means a lot to be the first group to do it but we don’t stop here,” Mariner said. “We want to win it all.”

The team is ready to lay it all out on the line, and thousands of excited fans have made the trip to Santa Clara to cheer them on. Even more will be tuning in tonight to see if the Utes can get their biggest win since beating Alabama in the Sugar Bowl ten years ago. One thing is for certain, head coach Kyle Whittingham will have his team ready for a battle.





EDITOR'S NOTE: Nathan Roderick contributed to this article.



