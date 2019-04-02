After a successful first scrimmage, the University of Utah enters week four of their spring camp, looking to continue installation of their new offense and solidify positions on both sides of the ball. The schedule for this week is a little different, with the team convening to practice on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, as usual, but they'll also hold their second scrimmage on Friday afternoon at four, instead of Saturday.

Here's what to keep an eye on heading into this week of practice.

Notes: Tight end Connor Haller has medically retired from the team. Saturday's scrimmage marked the end of live work for the starters and many of the more proven players. Most of the live reps from here on out will go to younger players and those further down the depth chart.





New depth begins to emerge on the defense

The Utes have known stars at many of their defensive positions, but this spring has allowed younger players to make some noise and state their case for more playing time this fall. One such player who has emerged is Malone Mataele, who will be backing up Javelin Guidry at the nickel spot in his redshirt freshman season. Mataele has tried a few different positions since joining the team last year, and can also play safety. However, at the moment, he is expected to contribute mostly at nickel. Throughout spring, it has been apparent that Mataele is much more comfortable within the Utes' defense after contributing on special teams as a true freshman. Mataele's athleticism has never been in question, and it appears as if he is now ready to put the pieces together and show what he can do on defense.





Utah's safety tandem is developing exciting chemistry

Replacing a pair of senior starters is never easy, but with Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess taking over for Corrion Ballard and Marquise Blair, that transition should be relatively painless. The coaches are reportedly extremely happy with how Blackmon and Burgess have taken to their new roles. In fact, they now feel good enough about the safety position that sources close to the team have told us that finding immediate help at safety by way of a late qualifier or graduate transfer is no longer a priority.



