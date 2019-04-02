What to Watch: Entering Week 4 of Utes Spring Ball
After a successful first scrimmage, the University of Utah enters week four of their spring camp, looking to continue installation of their new offense and solidify positions on both sides of the ball. The schedule for this week is a little different, with the team convening to practice on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, as usual, but they'll also hold their second scrimmage on Friday afternoon at four, instead of Saturday.
Here's what to keep an eye on heading into this week of practice.
Notes: Tight end Connor Haller has medically retired from the team. Saturday's scrimmage marked the end of live work for the starters and many of the more proven players. Most of the live reps from here on out will go to younger players and those further down the depth chart.
New depth begins to emerge on the defense
The Utes have known stars at many of their defensive positions, but this spring has allowed younger players to make some noise and state their case for more playing time this fall. One such player who has emerged is Malone Mataele, who will be backing up Javelin Guidry at the nickel spot in his redshirt freshman season. Mataele has tried a few different positions since joining the team last year, and can also play safety. However, at the moment, he is expected to contribute mostly at nickel. Throughout spring, it has been apparent that Mataele is much more comfortable within the Utes' defense after contributing on special teams as a true freshman. Mataele's athleticism has never been in question, and it appears as if he is now ready to put the pieces together and show what he can do on defense.
Utah's safety tandem is developing exciting chemistry
Replacing a pair of senior starters is never easy, but with Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess taking over for Corrion Ballard and Marquise Blair, that transition should be relatively painless. The coaches are reportedly extremely happy with how Blackmon and Burgess have taken to their new roles. In fact, they now feel good enough about the safety position that sources close to the team have told us that finding immediate help at safety by way of a late qualifier or graduate transfer is no longer a priority.
A freshman walk-on who is turning heads
It's unusual for a young walk-on player to be in the conversation to make an impact, particularly at a skill position, but that's exactly what wide receiver Devaughn Vele is doing. Vele served a two-year mission before contacting the staff asking when he could come for walk-on tryouts. After watching his film, the staff was impressed enough that they offered Vele a preferred walk-on spot, allowing him to participate in spring ball. Since then, he has performed so well that sources have told us that Vele could contribute on offense this season. In high school, Vele caught 52 passes for 1,029 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior, and at 6-foot-4, 203 pounds, he already has the size to play on the outside at this level.
How will the offensive line shake out in the last two weeks?
Due to some injuries, the starting offensive line in the first scrimmage was comprised partially of players who would normally be second or third string. Going into the season, it's pretty much a given that Darrin Paulo, Nick Ford, and Orlando Umana will be starters, but there is still a fierce competition for the other two spots. Redshirt freshman Braeden Daniels has made a strong case to start thus far in camp, and can play either guard or tackle. Aside from him, there's a slew of players battling for a starting job, including Paul Maile, Keaton Bills, Johnny Maea, Paul Toala, Simi Moala and Kyle Lanterman. These final two weeks will be key for some of the rest of that group to step up and prove that they are ready to contribute.
With week three in the books, we've updated the player power rankings. It's going to become a little more difficult to give a full evaluation of this list going forward, as Whittingham has stated that the starters will no longer see live reps:
|Rank
|Player
|Reasoning
|Movement
|
1
|
Jaylon Johnson, CB
|
There's honestly no disputing it.
|
--
|
2
|
Leki Fotu, DT
|
Another strong week, as he's able to be unleashed more.
|
+1
|
3
|
Tyler Huntley, QB
|
Scrimmage wasn't fantastic, but he;s bought in to Ludwig.
|
+1
|
4
|
Julian Blackmon, S
|
He dropped, but it's nothing against him or his game.
|
-2
|
5
|
Bradlee Anae, DE
|
It's a good problem when the Pac-12 sack leader is listed at no. 5.
|
+3
|
6
|
Manny Bowen, LB
|
He got an INT in the scrimmage, but the offense also completed plenty of short and intermediate passes.
|
-1
|
7
|
John Penisini, DT
|
Sure he dropped, but he's solid and dependable.
|
-1
|
8
|
Demari Simpkins, WR
|
The most consistent receiver in camp.
|
+1
|
9
|
Orlando Umana, OL
|
He's becoming a stabilizing for on the offensive line.
|
NR
|
10
|
Devonta'e Henry-Cole, RB
|
Loves the offense and Ute fans will love the Mss/DHC combo.
|
-3