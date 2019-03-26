It’s well known that Melvin Gordon ran for over 2,000 yards at Wisconsin, under Andy Ludwig. The Utes' new offensive coordinator is well aware that Zack Moss is the offense’s ticket to the Rose Bowl, maybe even the playoff. However, even if Moss can stay healthy, Ludwig has two other quality backs that look ready to shoulder the load, when called on.

We try to do everything we can to allude to something without calling it straight out, if it’s sensitive—something which was the case with Armand Shyne. Although he’s a good back, he had significant deficiencies—patience and vision—for a back at the Pac-12 level. Is he a good backup? Yes. Is he better than Devonta’e Henry-Cole and Devin Brumfield? No, and they were starting to show that it wasn’t close.

The University of Utah enters week three of spring ball, looking primed to be the early Pac-12 South front runner. There are still things that need to be ironed out, like safety and offensive line depth, but with practice open to the public, Ute fans would be wise to get out and watch this squad put in work.





Cornerback is just fine, and could be scary good

Soon-to-be father Tareke Lewis came into camp with a lot of high expectations, and he’s delivered. However, as he’s been back in California getting ready for the baby, Josh Nurse has continued his strong camp and has put himself in prime position to split reps with Lewis, at the very least.

The ultimate wildcard in this group remains former receiver, Bronson Boyd, but as mentioned before, his true emergence likely won’t come until the fall. As soon as it all clicks for him, the Utes potentially have another shutdown corner.

All of this is important because Jaylon Johnson is getting targeted more in spring ball, than he will the entire season. Every opponent's offensive game plan will include one key thing: avoid Johnson at all costs. Because of this, the others are bound to get tested and have a trial-by-fire. It's something they're ready for.





The kicking game is a mixed bag

The Utes have been spoiled with consistency from their kickers over the years and that confidence remains high with punter Ben Lennon, who has shown a knack for pinning the ball inside the 10 yard line—imagine that. Something like the is as common as the consistency of Kyle Whittingham.

As for the place kicking, that’s still a big question. This group needs to show consistency or the Utes are going to have to rely on punching the ball in the end zone, much more than years past. It’s not a given that Chayden Johnston will win the starting spot, as freshman Jadon Redding has had a good first camp.

Johnston has a strong leg, but for him, it's all about confidence and consistency.





With week one in the books, we've updated the player power rankings. By the end of this week, we expect offensive linemen to put up more of a fight for these spots and for the defensive linemen to move up.:






