What it Means: WR Howard Transfers to Utah

His addition was announced by the Utes Twitter account, as he officially signed on Thursday.

In a matter of less than 24 hours, the University of Utah filled two pressing needs, first at the safety position and now at wide receiver with the addition of Theo Howard. The former UCLA receiver grad transferred to Oklahoma in 2020 and is taking advantage of the new NCAA rule that will allow him to play immediately and not forfeit any eligibility.





What Utah is getting

After two solid seasons with the Bruins in 2017 and 2018 with 594 yards and 677 yards respectively, Howard played one game in 2019 before an Achilles injury derailed his season and he redshirted. From there, he transferred to Oklahoma in 2020 where in 10 games, he was an after-thought in the offense with 13 catches for 163 yards in 10 games.

The Utes are getting a transfer with the floor of a solid possession receiver. In his last three seasons his average yards per catch were 10.6, 13.3 and 12.5 respectively.





What this means for the position group

While Howard adds some much needed experience to the receiver room, they still need a guy that can take the top off of the defense. There’s also the chance that Howard can regain the explosiveness he had before his Achilles injury. Regardless, this affords guys like Solomon Enis, spring breakout star Devaughn Vele, and Jaylen Dixon all a chance to be that vertical threat. This will also take pressure off of Britain Covey in the middle of the field. The Utah offense got better today both on the field and off it.

The staff is showing they’re going all in for the 2021 season. Stay tuned, because more is likely to come from the NCAA Transfer Portal.



