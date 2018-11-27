The talented wide receiver from All Saints HS (Aledo, Texas) is the first commitment from the Utes for the 2020 class. The 5-foot-11 and 172 pound Parks currently holds early offers from: Utah, Texas Tech, Houston, Arkansas, Kansas State, and Illinois among others.

Fresh off of a comeback win for the ages and preparing for the Pac-12 Championship Game, the University of Utah got a jumpstart on their 2020 class, with Monterren Parks (AKA, Money). Parks took an unofficial visit to Salt Lake City this last weekend, and that was all he needed to see.

I’m thankful and excited to announce that I have committed to University of Utah #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/OFxCf2Xwog





What the Utes are getting:

Parks runs a 4.4 forty and can line up both on the outside and in the slot. In Troy Taylor's system, he'll probably be best utilized on the inside, but he's versatile enough like Demari Simpkins. Parks possesses great change-of-direction and breakaway speed, as he's elusive in the open field





What this means for the class:

Being that Parks is a 2020 prospect, that's still to be determined. However, Siaosi Mariner and Demari Simpkins will both be graduating in 2019, while Derrick Vickers--who is currently listed as a senior--could get another year. With a solid offer list already, Monterren is bound to receive a lot of attention over the next year, so the fact that he fell in love with Utah so fast, is a positive sign for the Utes. Receivers coach, Guy Holliday, can rest a little easier over the next year, knowing that he already has a talented playmaker in the fold.



