WHAT IT MEANS: Utes Land Versatile DL, Ramon

Ramon has so far flown under the radar, and a rating will come once the Rivals and On3 merger takes place in July.

The University of Utah continued to add to their success with their visitors from this past weekend, with a pledge on Monday from defensive lineman Javion Ramon. The 6-foot-6 and 245 pounder from Monterey HS in Lubbock, Texas committed to Utah over offers from Baylor and UTEP. Utah is currently the only school Ramon has visited as players and coaches reach the two month recruiting dead period.

What Utah is getting

Ramon’s frame is freakishly huge, and he has skills that can develop into a dominant defensive tackle as long as he packs on the pounds. He should have no issues doing so in Utah’s weight and nutrition program.

As it stands today, Ramon has a college-ready body that could initially line him up at defensive end, similar to what Utah did with Jonah Lea’ea until he packed on enough weight to end up at defensive tackle. Watching his film, Ramon gets into the backfield with ease. He’s patient and also has a quick burst.

Ramon’s season will be an interesting one to watch, as he won’t be expected to stay much of a secret for long.





What this means for the class

Ramon joins offensive lineman Rowdy Pearce, wide receiver Perrion Williams, tight end Bear Fisher, safety Carter Stewart, defensive end Preston Pitts, linebacker LaGary Mitchell, cornerback Major Hinchen, and quarterback Michael Johnson.

Defensive line — and specifically defensive tackle — need to be a heavy area of focus for the 2026 class, unless the staff ultimate believes they’ll have better and more immediate success in the eventual transfer portal.