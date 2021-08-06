What it Means: Utes Land Rivals250 RB Glover

Pay just $20.21 for the first year of an annual subscription with promo code: UTES2021

Glover chose Utah over Florida State and his favorite school growing up, the Florida Gators. Also in the mix were Georgia Tech and South Carolina.

The University of Utah reeled in a huge commitment today from Jaylon Glover, a Rivals250 running back (no. 16 RB and no. 223 overall).





Glover visited Utah the weekend of June 25th. While he came away impressed, it was his parents who were completely won over. From there, although the Seminoles seemed to dominate the talk, Utah was quietly viewed as the favorite. However, once the Gators got involved, the Utes had to sit back and hold their breath.

Now with Glover in the fold, the Utes and running backs coach Kiel McDonald landed their top priority at running back and one of their absolute top priorities in the entire 2022 class.





What Utah is getting

A mix between Devontae Booker and Ty Jordan—yeah, I just went there with my comparison. With elite speed and vision, his balance when he hits the hole, his making a defender miss, or making a cut up field is something that is tough to teach. It’s what made Jordan special as a true freshman and it’s something that Glover shows constantly on his film. He’s also versatile enough to line up as a receiver or take a swing pass out of the backfield.

Glover’s skill set fits with Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and running backs coach Keil McDonald want to do perfectly. You’d be hard-pressed to find a high school back more tailor made for the Utes offensive system.

As seen with the late-Ty Jordan’s emergence over veterans last season, Utah isn’t afraid to give a true freshman significant reps. Could Glover be next? We’ll have to see, but the talent is jaw-droppingly evident.





What this means for the class

Glover is the seventh commit of the Utes 2022 class. He’s their second four-star commit and their first for this group in the Rivals250, with three-star quarterback and Elite 11 finalist Nate Johnson due eventually for a significant ratings boost.

With his commitment, Utah is likely done at running back for 2022, unless the Utes find another can't-miss and “take no matter what” prospect.

This is a giant recruiting win for the Utes, that can’t be understated.



