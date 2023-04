The University of Utah has received a commitment from New Mexico Military Institute defensive end, Vili Taufatofua. The 6-foot-4 and 260 pound defensive lineman had offers from four P5 schools, including Utah, Washington State, Oregon State, and BYU.

He posted his commitment on Twitter, Sunday evening:

The back-to-back Pac-12 champs offered Taufatofua on March 21st. He took an official visit back on April 8th and it took him little time to make the call for the Utes.