WHAT IT MEANS: Utes Land DT Bryant

The state of Mississippi hasn’t been a typical area for the Utes in the past, but it’s where receivers coach Chad Bumphis has a ton of connections. Bryant made his commitment known when he grabbed the microphone at an activity in the practice facility.

The University of Utah got a commitment on Saturday night from Vicksburg HS (VA) defensive lineman, Caleb Bryant. The 6-foot-3 and 250 pounder joins quarterback Mack Howard as the Utes’ second commit from Mississippi.

Bryant currently holds 15 offers and the Utes beat out the likes of Miami, Mississippi State, and Missouri for his services.





What Utah is getting

At 250 pounds, the Utes will pack the weight on Bryant and put him at defensive tackle. At Vicksburg HS, he’s extremely quick and powerful off of the line. Therefore, the key will be to keep that as much as possible while still needing to grow into that position at the college level.

Until he hits his ideal weight, the Utes will likely utilize him in packages where they’re dialing up the pressure on quarterbacks. This is an intriguing get and the Utes beat out quality teams for his services.





What this means for the class

Bryant is the fourth commitment for the Utes 2023 class, joining Howard, running back Dijon Stanley, and linebacker Mateaki Helu. Going forward, more defensive tackles won’t be a big need for Utah, but new defensive tackles coach Luther Elliss will be looking for guys that fit his style of play.