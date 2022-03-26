WHAT IT MEANS: Utes Land 2023 4-Star QB Howard

Howard currently has 13 total offers with Pitt and Louisville being among them. He also recently visited Miami. For his junior year, he completed 73% of his passes for 3,475 yards and 47 passing touchdowns, all while throwing only three interceptions. He also added six more on the ground.

The University of Utah landed a big and important commitment Saturday with the announcement from Mack Howard. The 4-Star, 6-foot-3 and 186 pound quarterback made the call just two days after visiting the Utes campus.

What Utah is getting

Howard is listed as a pro-style quarterback, but he’s effective with his legs when needed. He has great pocket presence, impressive patience for his age, and throws it well on the run. From his film, he also shows great touch on his passes, throwing from the different levels.

When he arrives on campus, there’s a high likelihood that First-Team All-Pac-12 quarterback, Cam Rising, will be off to the NFL. Therefore, Howard could be walking into an open competition.





What this means for the class

Howard is the second commit of the Utes’ 2023 class, joining Tooele HS linebacker, Mateaki Helu. With Howard on board, one interesting recruit to still watch is 4-Star quarterback Gabarri Johnson who has been extremely high on Utah. Whether Utah is done taking quarterbacks in this class is to-be-determined. While taking two quarterbacks in a class is a relatively new thing for Utah, it’s a common practice with P5 schools and with Utah’s recent success at the position with Tyler Huntley and Cam Rising, quarterbacks see the value in coming to play for the Utes. Regardless, the Utes have landed a big one with the commitment of Howard.



