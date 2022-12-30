The University of Utah Football’s secondary just received some solid reinforcement with the transfer announcement of former Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle. The 5th year senior played in 33 games, including starting in all 13 games this season for the Rebels and wrapped up 66 tackles with 2 interceptions in his career.





Battle is part of the 2018 recruiting class and was a 5.8 Rivals rated 4-star recruit from Cy-Creek HS in Houston, TX. He started his career as a wide receiver before switching over to defense five games into his second season at Ole Miss.





The 6-foot-4 cornerback made his announcement known on Twitter: