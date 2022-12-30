WHAT IT MEANS: Utah Lands SEC CB Transfer, Battle
The University of Utah Football’s secondary just received some solid reinforcement with the transfer announcement of former Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle. The 5th year senior played in 33 games, including starting in all 13 games this season for the Rebels and wrapped up 66 tackles with 2 interceptions in his career.
Battle is part of the 2018 recruiting class and was a 5.8 Rivals rated 4-star recruit from Cy-Creek HS in Houston, TX. He started his career as a wide receiver before switching over to defense five games into his second season at Ole Miss.
The 6-foot-4 cornerback made his announcement known on Twitter:
Coming out of high school, Battle held nearly 30 offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Cal, Houston, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, UCLA, and Utah among others. He initially committed to Oregon before signing with Ole Miss.
What This Transfer Means
Battle is Utah’s third incoming transfer. So far, no player of significance has transferred out. He joins Stanford’s Levani Damuni and BYU’s Logan Fano. All three were 4-star Rivals high school recruits. Utah is still looking for transfer upgrades at the tight end and receiver positions with defensive tackle also being a possibility.
These transfers also joins Utah’s loaded and recently signed high school class: John Randle Jr., CJ Blocker, Smith Snowden, Hunter Clegg, Spencer Fano, Mikey Matthews, Caleb Lomu, Daidren Zipperer, CJ Jacobsen, Jonah Leaea, Roger Alderman, Brock Fonoimoana, Carlos Wilson, Jonathan Hall, Michael Mitchell, Owen Chambliss, Dijon Stanley, Makeaki Helu, Stanley Raass and Mack Howard.