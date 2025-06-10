WHAT IT MEANS: Utah Lands RB Bell

With new Utah running backs coach Mark Atuaia now calling the shots, the Utes will place a heavier emphasis on bigger backs. With LaMarcus “Bam” Bell, they landed just that.
Bell was previously committed to Oregon State before reopening his recruitment. He was committed to the Beavers from January until May. He then tripped to Washington State and also Utah soon after.
For Bell, the decision was easy. He had built up a solid relationship with Atuaia at Washington State, and that continued once Atuaia arrived at Utah, proving to Bell how big of a priority he was for Utah’s new coach.
“My relationship with Coach Atuaia, which began early in my recruitment when he was at Washington State, carried over when he moved on to Utah," said Bell. “He’s always believed in me, and with the love the whole staff has shown me, that told me this was home.”
During his visit, Bell felt that family vibe that Utah has become known for.
“The way the players and staff bonded with each other and treated each other like family, I definitely wanted to be a part of this family,” he continued.
He made his announcement social media on Tuesday, a few days after visiting Salt Lake City:
What Utah is getting
While Atuaia has just arrived at Utah, Ute fans are well aware of the backs he has produced — big, physical, and tough to bring down. Bell brings all of this along with a burst that leaves defenders in the dust and it’s a mystery as to why he’s only rated a 5.5. It’s more of an early indictment on high school football in Oregon than it is Bell.
Over the last few years, Utah has had no issues with bringing in talented backs, but those backs had issues putting on weight, which won’t be an issue for Bell. As Utah looks to revamp their stable of running backs led by Wayshawn Parker, Bell could find himself in prime position for early reps in 2026 — something that should be refreshing to the program.
What this means for the class
The Utes have landed their top running back target for 2026, but will still look to add 1-2 more. Bell is the Utes third commitment of the week, second of the day, and their fifth overall for the 2026 class. He joins defensive end Preston Pitts, linebacker LaGary Mitchell, cornerback Major Hinchen, and quarterback Michael Johnson.