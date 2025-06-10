WHAT IT MEANS: Utah Lands RB Bell





With new Utah running backs coach Mark Atuaia now calling the shots, the Utes will place a heavier emphasis on bigger backs. With LaMarcus “Bam” Bell, they landed just that.

Bell was previously committed to Oregon State before reopening his recruitment. He was committed to the Beavers from January until May. He then tripped to Washington State and also Utah soon after.

For Bell, the decision was easy. He had built up a solid relationship with Atuaia at Washington State, and that continued once Atuaia arrived at Utah, proving to Bell how big of a priority he was for Utah’s new coach.

“My relationship with Coach Atuaia, which began early in my recruitment when he was at Washington State, carried over when he moved on to Utah," said Bell. “He’s always believed in me, and with the love the whole staff has shown me, that told me this was home.”

During his visit, Bell felt that family vibe that Utah has become known for.

“The way the players and staff bonded with each other and treated each other like family, I definitely wanted to be a part of this family,” he continued.

He made his announcement social media on Tuesday, a few days after visiting Salt Lake City: