WHAT IT MEANS: Utah Lands 2019 Rivals100 Diabate

On Tuesday night, the Utes received a commitment from Mohamoud Diabate, a defensive end turned linebacker that has similarities to Lloyd when it comes to their style of play.

Fresh off of their 2022 Rose Bowl appearance, the University of Utah wasted little time capitalizing on their success in that game and the overall success during the career of Devin Lloyd.





What’s interesting about his recruitment to Utah, is that he did his homework and reached out to the Utes staff about his interest.





What Utah is getting

A former Rivals100 recruit and the no. 3 overall weak side defensive end in 2019, Diabate is new to the linebacker position, switching over in 2020. The 6-foot-3 and 227 pound linebacker has three years to play two. Over his career, he’s appeared in all 37 games for Florida, including 17 starts.

He should compete immediately with incoming freshman and Rivals 250 recruit Lander Barton for Lloyd’s vacant starting spot. I’m 2021, Diabate was second on the Gators with 89 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

As talented as Diabate is, he’s still learning the position, so Utah linebacker coach Colton Swan has an elite athlete to mold into one of his next stud backers.





What this means for the class

Utah already has Logan Kendall and Landon Morris as transfers for the 2022 class. Utah also has a commit from Stanford long-snapper Kyle Peteucci. Going forward, Utah will be mining the portal for receivers, secondary help, and potentially depth at offensive line. Exploring the kicker/punter transfer options would be wise, but not likely as scholarship athletes.



