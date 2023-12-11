Shortly after the recent announcements of Sione Vaki and Cole Bishop to the NFL, and JaTravis Broughton and Faybian Marks to the transfer portal, Utah quickly reloaded its secondary, flipping Thompson from Louisiana Tech after offering him not long ago. Thompson then announced his commitment to Utah on X:

Thompson chose the Utes over Austin Peay, Louisiana Tech and Texas State. He was offered by Utah last Monday and immediately visited over the weekend.





What Utah is getting

A two-sport athlete participating in both football and track, Thompson is an explosive player with great speed and athleticism. What stands out the most about his game is his physicality. Whether it's jamming receivers off the line, blowing up plays in the backfield, or locking down passing targets, Thompson is very aggressive. He fits the mentality that Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah loves in his group and Money appears to have a lot of potential to grow.





As a high school sophomore, Thompson was benching 290 pounds, squatting 450 and running 10.7. Money is a physically tough football player from an incredibly talented east Texas area. He’s the younger brother of KD Cannon who was an electrifying WR at Baylor under Art Briles.





Thompson is another solid find by the Utah recruiting staff that may have been overlooked by other programs.





What this means for the class

Thompson becomes the fifth defensive back committed to play for Utah in 2024. He joins Maurice Evans, Jeilani Davis, Sammie Hunter, and Davis Andrews (who will first serve an LDS mission).





Overall, Thompson is the 13th commitment for their 2024 class along with safety Maurice Evans, defensive back Quimari Shemwell, wide receiver Zacharyus Williams, safety Davis Andrews, defensive end Kash Dillon, quarterback Isaac Wilson, offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia, linebacker Hunter Andrews, safety Jeilani Davis, cornerback Sammie Hunter, defensive back Kana’i Kekahuna-Lopes, and wide receiver David Washington.