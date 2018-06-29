Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-29 22:28:44 -0500') }} football Edit

WHAT IT MEANS: Schirmer is a Late Addition for Utah in 2018

Alex Markham • UteNation.com
Publisher

The University of Utah has received an under-the-radar commitment from Mt. San Antonio College offensive lineman, Beeno Schirmer. This makes it the third commitment in the last few weeks, yet this ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}