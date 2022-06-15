WHAT IT MEANS: Pearson commits to Utes for 2022

The University of Utah received another commitment this week for the 2022 class. JuCo safety Jadon Pearson announced his commitment on Twitter on Tuesday evening, just days after visiting Salt Lake City over the weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound safety played his freshman season in 2021 at Reedley CC in Reedley, CA. Pearson logged 56 tackles, 9 TFL, with 3 interceptions and 4 pass break ups in 11 games. Jadon is a 3-star Rivals JuCo prospect, holding offers from Fresno State, Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri, San Diego State, and Pac-12 foes Oregon State and Washington State.





What Utah Is Getting

The Gilbert, AZ native originally committed to Air Force in 2019 and held offers from Army and Navy. He played in two games during the COVID-shortened 2020 season before transferring to Reedley CC. Pearson will look to compete for the free safety spot opposite Cole Bishop. He’s versatile however to also play strong safety. Pearson is known for a physical style of play, but he also shows elite ball skills, similar to former Ute and current Seattle Seahawk, Marquise Blair.





What This Means For The Class

Pearson joins wide receiver Ti’Quan Gilmore as two late addition 2022 JuCo adds. Both guys visited on the same weekend. There also could be one additional late addition JuCo in the upcoming days. The Utes have now taken a position lacking depth and given it some surprising depth, as Clayton Isbell is also a part of the class as a grad transfer from Illinois State.



