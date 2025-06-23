WHAT IT MEANS: OL Pearce Commits to Utah

The Utes received another commitment on Sunday night from their recent group of official visitors, as Midland Christian HS offensive lineman Rowdy Pearce made the call.

The powerful road grader from Texas currently holds 16 offers including Vanderbilt, Washington State, Houston, and Utah. He took his official visits to Houston, Rice, and Utah.

“Utah just felt like home,” said Pearce. “All of the coaches, players, and staff made decision really easy. The opportunity to join the best offensive line room in the country and play in the Big 12 is something I couldn’t pass up.”

With his decision out of the way, Pearce will now focus on his upcoming senior season.

“It feels great to be done with the recruiting process and know I’m a Ute and to now be able to focus on helping my high school team win a state championship this fall.”

He made his announcement on social media: