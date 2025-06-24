WHAT IT MEANS: DB Waters is a Ute

The Fort Bend Marshall HS standout currently has seven offers, and he recently visited Utah, UNLV, and UCLA.

The University of Utah received yet another commitment on Tuesday night from one of this past weekend’s visitors, this time coming from three-star 6-foot-3 and 180 pound cornerback, Dylan Waters.





What Utah is getting

Waters competes in both football and track in high school, running a 23.05 200. At 6-foot-3, he fits the mold of the lengthy cornerbacks that Utah has adjusted their recruiting strategy towards.

Watching Waters’ film, he’s technically sound and a sure-tackler. If he can add more of a ballhawk element to his game during his senior season of high school football, he could have a chance at early playing time at Utah. If that aspect of his game doesn’t develop, his impact at Utah could be at least two years out.





What this means for the class

Waters joins safety Aisa Galea’i, defensive tackle Javion Ramon, offensive lineman Rowdy Pearce, wide receiver Perrion Williams, tight end Bear Fisher, safety Carter Stewart, defensive end Preston Pitts, linebacker LaGary Mitchell, cornerback Major Hinchen, and quarterback Michael Johnson.

With both Waters and Hinchen on board, Utah will continue looking to restock their cornerback room which has been heavily depleted, lately. Most of the immediate contributors at the position will likely come from the transport portal.



