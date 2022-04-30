WHAT IT MEANS: Ben Carlson commits to the Runnin' Utes

The recent Runnin' Utes commitments continued with the announcement of Wisconsin transfer Ben Carlson. The former class of 2020 commit made his announcement on Instagram:

What Utah is getting

Carlson was a 2020 Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist coming out of high school was nominated for the McDonalds All-American Game. The 6'9" forward played in 7 games as a freshman before a season ending injury. In his sophomore campaign, Carlson saw action in 30 games, including two starts, averaging 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game. While his numbers do not jump off the board, Carlson gives Utah another big with good size, skills, and fundamentals. Coming out of high school, Carlson was a Rivals 4-star recruit that loves playing physical and works hard to expand his game. He will need to continue to improve his shot and hopefully grow into a stretch-4.

Transferring to Utah will give Carlson a fresh start, as he joins another Midwesterner in head coach Craig Smith. Carlson brings versatility on the defensive end with the ability to switch and defend guards when needed. He also shows good timing with his shot blocking, giving the Runnin' Utes another rim protector.

What this means for the class

Carlson joins joins Wilguens Exacte Jr., Mike Saunders Jr., Keba Keita, grad transfer Gavin Baxter, and Luka Turlac for the 2022 class as Utah nears the end of the recruiting cycle.