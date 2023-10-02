



The University of Utah landed a big in-state commitment on Monday night with the mensch from American Fork HS safety, Davis Andrews.

For someone who grew up a Ute fan, the recruiting process was an eye-opening experience, but his heart never really strayed from home.

“It feels awesome,” said Andrews. “Utah was my first offer and I just used them as my measuring stick and I never could get past them.”

His final four were Utah, Notre Dame, UCLA, and BYU. In the end, the final decision came down to Utah and Notre Dame.

“Honestly, it came down to where I wanted to live. I don’t want to leave outside the State of Utah for football,” said Andrews. “Living in the state of Utah, and going to Utah, I just think that the connections will be better for my future. It was just a big part of me where I didn’t want to leave and I just think (Utah) has the best football.”

Believe it or not — even though he said it was an easy decision — there was a brief period of uncertainty thanks to conference realignment chaos.

“When Utah landed in the Big 12, it was relieving, knowing that they landed safely,” admitted Andrews.

The “hometown hero” is well aware of the special opportunity he’s been given. He takes pride in knowing he once was a young kid and was in awe of the players running out of the tunnel.

“It’s going to be surreal running out of Rice-Eccles, knowing that there’s another one of me watching just how I watched all the other players before me,” said Andrews.





What Utah is getting

At just under 6-foot-3 and 197 pounds, Andrews’ future home depends on whether or not he puts on weight during his mission.

“Honestly, I think they want me more as a backer,” said Andrews. “They’ve said that we’ll see how my mission kind of develops my body and if I stay the same, safety is the spot.”

If he is a linebacker, he will be viewed in the potential mode of Lander Barton and former Ute Chase Hansen. If he stays at safety, the coaches see his game very similar to Cole Bishop.





What this means for the class

Andrews is the tenth overall commitment for the 2024 class, joining defensive end Kash Dillon, quarterback Isaac Wilson, offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia, running back Lamar Radcliffe, linebacker Hunter Andrews, safety Jeilani Davis, cornerback Sammie Hunter, defensive back Kana’i Kekahuna-Lopes, and wide receiver David Washington.

The talented athlete is rated the No. 8 recruit out of Utah for the 2024 class. Of those 8, two have yet to commit and four are now committed to Utah.

Andrews turns 18 in March. He’ll graduate high school in December and serve an LDS mission before enrolling for the 2026 season. This will give him a sufficient amount of time to be ready and in shape for the 2026 season.



