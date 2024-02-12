The 6-foot-1 and 200 pound quarterback won an Oklahoma state championship as a ninth grader. He garnered 12 total offers, 9 being from P5 schools. Notably, Utah beat out the likes of Oklahoma State, Missouri, Boston College, BYU and more.

The University of Utah received their second commitment for their 2025 class on Monday after the announcement of Shaker Reisig.





What Utah is getting

Reisig is a quarterback that isn’t afraid of competition, after committing to the Utes who already have a four-star quarterback commit for 2025, Wyatt Becker.

The Oklahoma signal-caller places a nice touch on his passes and throws the ball effectively from all angles—he doesn’t hesitate to whip a pass sidearm. His arm strength is still developing, but he shows a solid football IQ who makes quick decisions and also shows the ability to improvise and make plays.

The quarterback room is one of the quickest changing rooms in college football, but as presently set, Reisig will battle it out for reps in 2025 with Becker and the Rivals No. 2 rated 2024 dual-threat quarterback, Isaac Wilson.





What this means for the class

Reisig is the second overall commit for Utah’s 2025 class and the second quarterback, as well.