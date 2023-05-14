



The University of Utah has landed a commitment from prized 2024 high three-star safety prospect Jeilani Davis. The 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds safety recently spoke with UteNation’s Matt Patton, explaining how high he was on Utah after visiting twice in recent months:

“The three most important things to me are first academics, where I would like to be in a good business and communication program and graduate within 3 ½ years,” he said. “The second is player development. I need to be at a place where they can help me get better in order to get to the next level. Third, is playing time, so I can be on the field to help my team.”

Davis continued that Utah provides all of those.

“When I think of everything I need, they check off all the boxes,” Davis said. “They are in the top three for sure. I will say the playing field is equal, but I really love Utah. There’s been schools where they match somewhat with what Utah has offered, but I have yet to see another school that has met every single thing.”

More to come on Davis’ commitment, but watch the video below where he goes in-depth on why Utah is the place for him.



