Utes’ Vele is Ready to be a Key Contributor

Two year ago at fall camp, a young receiver named Devaughn Vele turned some heads of the University of Utah football staff with his athleticism and wide catch radius.

The walk-on from San Diego did so well that he earned a scholarship about a year being into the program.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder, who served an LDS mission to Samoa before joining the Utes, has consistently excelled in spring and fall camps since he joined the program, but injuries and the shortened 2020 season have held him back.

How did this happen?

"The path of a walk-on is really hard," he said. "The thing I would say to any walk-on listening to this is to continue to work hard. Come into every day with the idea that ‘I'm going to step up.’ Doing the little things. That's what helped me get my scholarship. Every little thing the coaches told me to do, that's what I did. It wasn't making highlight plays, but doing what the coaches wanted me to do."

Coming off of his mission, Vele took an unofficial visit to the University of Utah, went on a tour and showed the coaches his film. When he asked about tryouts, the coaches told him that he did not need to try out. They had watched the film and felt as though he could contribute. It was a no-brainer to them.

"I thrive on being the underdog," said Vele, who made the All-Pac-12 Academic team. "I've been the underdog since back in high school. "I actually love it because it gives me that drive to be better and be great."

Vele describes himself as just a regular guy. He is quiet. The wide receiver loves to fish and enjoys being around family. He doesn't spend much time on social media.

The receiver is enjoying being coached by new receivers coach Chad Bumphis, who brings a young attitude to the team.

"He helps a lot," said Vele. "He brings a lot of energy. He is just done with (playing) football. He tells us to embrace the moment and that, once you are done, you can always look back on it."

Asked about what he can bring the most to the receiver room, energy and being a team player are what Vele feels he can contribute to the Utes.

"Any way I can contribute, that's what I am doing," he said. "The most important thing to me is making sure this team can mesh together. Whether they need me out on the field or to be a better teammate or better leader, whatever role they need me to step into, that's what I am planning on doing."

Vele feels as though he has gained more confidence than last year. He said he was nervous the first time he played and he wasn't sure he showed his true talent.

"I am getting a lot of positive feedback," he said. "I am having confidence I can contribute to the team. The spring game was really great. It helped me to see things I have improved upon and also things I need to work on."

Ute fans may not be familiar with Vele now, but he could be a surprise receiver this fall. The sure-handed receiver could even become the go-to guy when the offense needs a big first down.



