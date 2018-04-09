There’s been a noticeable difference in the impact Tupai has been making on the field this spring. When he entered the program with the class of 2016, he was a highly-touted four-star recruit, but wasn’t quite ready physically or mentally to make a quick impact.

“I think it was just our energy levels,” said Tupai, when talking about the defense’s rough start. “We came in, we weren’t so hot at the beginning of the scrimmage, but then as practice went on, we started to pick up our energy.”

There’s no denying that the defense got picked on to start the day. The offense scored touchdowns on four of their first five drives and was doing just about anything they wanted. The one drive that didn’t end in a touchdown was due to a fumble on a botched exchange, which Tupai recovered and ran back for a good chunk of yardage.

“I think it went pretty good,” Tupai said. “We’re starting to learn the defense a lot more and starting to execute all the plays that are installed by our coaches. I think we did really well, today.”

Utah held its second scrimmage of spring camp on Saturday, and although the offense started off hot, the defense eventually made the proper adjustments and ended the day on a good note. Even during the slow start, there was one guy who was consistently making life tough for the offensive backfield, defensive end Maxs Tupai.





After a couple of years spent in Utah’s strength program, along with learning the system, it appears as if the light has turned on. Tupai attributes this improvement to him having a better understanding of both his role and the defense as whole, but he’s quick to mention that the coaches have done a great job in helping him.

“Honestly, just learning the plays, learning our defense,” he said. “I didn’t know much about football coming out of high school, but now my IQ is starting to go up more, now that I’ve learned about all of the players and what they’re supposed to do. I think it’s mainly thanks to the coaches. Learning what I need to do to get better and asking them for help with whatever I need to do.”

Utah needed to find some depth at defensive end this spring, and it looks as if they’ve done that. Along with Tupai, Mika Tafua and Bradlee Anae have performed well. There are also several others nipping at their heels, making their case for playing time. Even though there’s just one week remaining of spring camp, the team still has plenty to accomplish before starting their summer workouts.

Tupai knows that, in reality, the offseason work is just beginning. He’s striving to become a player that can be counted on every single snap. The key, moving forward?

“Learning to be consistent. I just want to be consistent, that’s it,” he said. “Give 100% effort, run to the ball every single play, try to be a leader, whatever I can do to help the team. Get closer to my teammates, get to know them a lot more, so we can play as one.”

As Utah’s coaches began their preparations for the 2018 season, they knew that there were some holes to fill, particularly on the defense. There’s still work to be done, but they’ve found plenty of answers during the spring and the picture of how the defense will look this year is becoming more and more clear. Due to his performance and improvement since the end of last season, it certainly seems as if Maxs Tupai will be a key cog in what is hopefully yet another great Utah defensive line.