Anybody who has paid any attention to Utah football in the past 25 years has likely noticed that Utah’s defense is usually superb. The key to that defensive success has always started up front, and over the years there have been all sorts of talented defensive ends who have passed through the program. The list of standouts is a mile long—Paul Kruger, Koa Misi, Nate Orchard, Hunter Dimick, and Kylie Fitts are just a few that come to mind.
This year, there’s yet another new face which Utah’s coaches are excited about, freshman defensive end Mika Tafua.
Tafua, who hails from Laie, Hawaii, has actually been with the program since October. Since he was a mid-semester addition, he and the coaches decided that it would be best for everyone if he were to take the time to redshirt, in order to get back in football condition and put on weight.
“I got off my mission in September and I got here in October,” said Tafua. “I wouldn’t say I was in any kind of playing shape, so I guess it wasn’t too hard of a decision, but I’m glad that I was able to use that time off to get into shape and pick up some weight.”
The decision paid off, and although he wasn’t able to see the field in his first season home, he’s now bulked up to around 250 pounds and is challenging to fill the starting spot left by the graduation of NFL hopeful, Kylie Fitts. However, he’s not the only one vying for that job, as there are several other defensive ends who are also doing all they can to show why they should get the nod. Tafua doesn’t mind the competition, however, and whether or not he wins the starting job. His main goal is simply to help the defense be better this year.
“It’s good, it’s very competitive. Everybody is trying to get that spot, just got to work hard,” Tafua said. “I guess my goal is to just get on the field, ultimately, make plays, help the defense out as much as I can. Everybody thinks that we’re a young defense, so we’re just trying to prove everybody wrong and show them that we’re the best defense in the Pac-12.”
Tafua originally committed to BYU before serving his mission, but upon returning, he made the decision to change his commitment to Utah. For BYU, losing Tafua—who was the most highly-rated commitment of their 2015 class—was a big blow, and watching him practice makes it easy to see why. His skill set and size are eerily similar to Bradlee Anae, who is the established starter at the other defensive end spot. Tafua said that Anae has helped him with his growth and development during the months he’s been a part of the program. Not only that, but Anae, along with several other Hawai’i natives, have helped him adapt to his new home.
“There’s a lot of guys from Hawai’i out here like Bradlee Anae, Malik Haynes, and Jordan Agasiva. Those are all guys who I knew from high school,” Tafua explained. “It’s good having all those guys here to be able to transition me to Utah. We usually always try to get extra work after practice, just go a little extra, and Bradlee is always helping me with that—tweaking little things that I do there.”
As for why he decided to go to Utah instead of BYU, or any of the many other schools which offered him out of high school, for Tafua, the decision was easy.
“I don’t know, I just had a feeling and I went with it,” he said. “I felt like this was home, so I just committed here and came here a couple of weeks later.”
Filling the vacant defensive end spot was a huge concern for the team this off-season, and while there were several contenders that could have gotten the job done, having a talent like Tafua arrive when he did is proving to be very fortuitous. There’s a long ways to go between now and game one, but the fact that Tafua is performing as well as he is at this point in the process is exciting for both coaches and fans, alike. When all is said and done, Mika Tafua’s name may just fit right in on that long, prestigious list of great Utah defensive ends.