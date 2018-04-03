Anybody who has paid any attention to Utah football in the past 25 years has likely noticed that Utah’s defense is usually superb. The key to that defensive success has always started up front, and over the years there have been all sorts of talented defensive ends who have passed through the program. The list of standouts is a mile long—Paul Kruger, Koa Misi, Nate Orchard, Hunter Dimick, and Kylie Fitts are just a few that come to mind.

This year, there’s yet another new face which Utah’s coaches are excited about, freshman defensive end Mika Tafua.

Tafua, who hails from Laie, Hawaii, has actually been with the program since October. Since he was a mid-semester addition, he and the coaches decided that it would be best for everyone if he were to take the time to redshirt, in order to get back in football condition and put on weight.

“I got off my mission in September and I got here in October,” said Tafua. “I wouldn’t say I was in any kind of playing shape, so I guess it wasn’t too hard of a decision, but I’m glad that I was able to use that time off to get into shape and pick up some weight.”

The decision paid off, and although he wasn’t able to see the field in his first season home, he’s now bulked up to around 250 pounds and is challenging to fill the starting spot left by the graduation of NFL hopeful, Kylie Fitts. However, he’s not the only one vying for that job, as there are several other defensive ends who are also doing all they can to show why they should get the nod. Tafua doesn’t mind the competition, however, and whether or not he wins the starting job. His main goal is simply to help the defense be better this year.

“It’s good, it’s very competitive. Everybody is trying to get that spot, just got to work hard,” Tafua said. “I guess my goal is to just get on the field, ultimately, make plays, help the defense out as much as I can. Everybody thinks that we’re a young defense, so we’re just trying to prove everybody wrong and show them that we’re the best defense in the Pac-12.”



