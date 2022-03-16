Utes Spring Preview: Quarterbacks





The University of Utah will head into spring ball with no quarterback controversy. Cam Rising—Utah’s Captain of the captains—is a national name that will push for All-American honors and more. Another strong season from him and the argument will be made for him as Utah’s best quarterback since the Alex Smith era.

It’s the pecking order behind Rising that needs to be sorted out this spring. Just how close is the separation between Bryson Barnes and Ja’Quinden Jackson? Can Brandon Rose gain valuable experience to put him ahead of Nate Johnson (fall arrival) for at least one season?

Rising is as tough as they come, but with a big season ahead, Utah needs to feel that they have a backup that can come and have the team experience only minimal drop-off. This is an important question that can hopefully be answered in the spring.





The Starter

Cam Rising, Junior

6-foot-2 and 220 pounds

Rising earned Pac-12 First Team All-Conference honors in 2021 and was a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year semifinalist after a 2020 season-ending injury in a start against USC. Rising famously entered the San Diego State game in the second half, nearly led a comeback, and the rest is history. Ultimately, he would lead the Utes to a Pac-12 title as one of the hottest teams in the second half of the season. The former transfer from the University of Texas finished the season as the highest rated Pac-12 quarterback according to ESPN’s QBR rating (84.2) and was ranked sixth overall after throwing for 2,493 yards for 20 TDs to just five interceptions.

There is no question that Cam Rising is the starting quarterback entering spring ball, and the coaching staff should do everything they can to ensure his health throughout camp. Expectations are high for the 2022 season as Utah will most likely go as far as Rising can lead them. Another Pac-12 Championship and a CFP push will put Rising right in the thick of the Heisman conversation. In Rising, the Utes unquestionably have one of the best quarterbacks and leaders in all of college football.





The Backups

Bryson Barnes, Sophomore

6-foot-1 and 202 pounds

Barnes’ background was famously broadcast on national television during the Rose Bowl when he came in the 4th quarter to replace an injured Cam Rising. Not only did the then freshman walk-on look as poised as one could be in that situation, he threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to tie the game with under two minutes remaining. Barnes set the Utah state high school record for career touchdown passes and is a three-time first-team all-state recipient out of 1A Milford HS. Barnes is not the stereotypical walk-on in college and has already proven that he can perform under pressure-packed situations at the highest level in college. He finished the 2021 season as the second-string quarterback behind Rising.

With Rising not having really anything to prove other than staying in a groove, Barnes will receive valuable reps this spring, as he looks to leave no doubt that he’s the primary backup.





Ja’Quinden Jackson, Sophomore

6-foot-2 and 229 pounds

Similar to Rising, Jackson came to Utah by way of transferring from the University of Texas as a highly-rated recruit out of the Dallas area. Jackson has seen limited action in his time at Utah so far, sitting behind Rising and Charlie Brewer to start the 2021 season. Although most of his game tape is from high school, Jackson’s accomplishments as a two-time all-state, three-time all-district, and District MVP in the state of Texas allude to the exciting possibilities at the college level.

With Rising firmly entrenched as the starter, spring camp should be an exciting battle to watch between Barnes and Jackson. Jackson excelled all season leading the scout team as a spread quarterback. This spring, he needs to show he can be successful in Ludwig’s pro-style offense. That’s the key separator right now between him and Barnes.

The wildcard in this equation? An elite athlete, could Jackson start getting reps at another position? If Barnes shows more separation, this could be a possibility.





Brandon Rose, Freshman

6-foot-2 and 199 pounds

Rose is an early enrollee that originally committed to Utah back in June 2021 out of Murrieta, California and the 3-star recruit might be one of the best kept quarterback secrets in the west. Rose did not attend many camps during his prep days, so he flew a little bit more under the radar. However, some national recruiting pundits think he is loaded with potential. Film review shows a quarterback that is tough and decisive in the pocket, and he can make all the throws needed.





By getting to campus this spring, Rose will have a slight leg up on fellow incoming freshman Nate Johnson, and both should provide quality depth behind the aforementioned quarterbacks in the room.





UteNation Take

Expect Rising to see action, especially after missing last spring. However, this spring is all about finding and grooming his unquestioned backup. Will Barnes just be the better in-game option, while Jackson is the better to game plan with over extended time to prepare? Will Barnes prove that he’s not just the primary backup, but the obvious heir apparent when Rising heads to the NFL?

An interesting battle awaits in the spring.



