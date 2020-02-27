



Last year, Utah's secondary was one of the best, most experienced units in the country. Boasting four senior starters and two juniors who would go on to depart early for the NFL draft, Utah's defense ranked 10th in passing efficiency defense and 13th in passing yards allowed.

This year, the secondary will look drastically different. The Utes must replace all five starters, and though there is some returning experience, the 2020 defensive backfield will largely be a youth movement, particularly at cornerback.

Here's a look at who will compete for starting roles during spring camp.





The Contenders

JaTravis Broughton | 6-foot-0, 190 pounds, SO

Broughton was a late find in the 2019 class, and immediately found his way onto the field, playing in all 14 games on special teams and in four on defense. Broughton recorded his first career interception against Idaho State, and is one of the most experienced returning corners on the team. A track star in high school, Broughton has speed that nearly rivals Javelin Guidry's, but his size and length make him better suited to play outside corner. The defense will need him to take a big step forward in spring ball and lock up one of the starting jobs.





Clark Phillips | 5-foot-10, 191 pounds, FR

Phillips was one of two early enrollees from the 2020 recruiting class, and as one of Utah's most highly-rated recruits ever, he is expected to make an instant impact in the secondary. Phillips flipped from Ohio State late in the process—much to the Buckeyes’ displeasure—and has the athletic potential to be the next in a long line of outstanding Utah defensive backs. Not only does he have the speed to run with just about anyone on the outside, Phillips is also a ball hawk and played plenty of press coverage in high school, which should make his transition to Utah's defense smoother.





Bronson Boyd | 6-foot-0, 192 pounds, RS JR

Boyd came to Utah as a wide receiver and saw some time there in 2018. However, Sharrieff Shah saw something in him as a corner when he first arrived and last year convinced Boyd to give cornerback a shot. Boyd saw some playing time on defense in 2019, appearing in three games, and also played on special teams in all 14 games. After having a year to learn the position, Boyd will look to use his elite agility and physicality to try to lock down a starting spot on defense. As Shah explains, he goes at drills with a feisty cornerback mentality, so when it clicks, he could be special.





Malone Mataele | 5-foot-11, 183 pounds, RS SO

Mataele is the top candidate to replace Javelin Guidry, who started at nickel for the Utes over the last three years. In 2019, Mataele saw action in eight games, with four appearances on defense, and will now look to claim the starting job with Guidry having departed early to the NFL. Mataele has good size and speed for a nickel, and showed solid progress during the last offseason. He’s shown steady progression ever since arriving on campus and should be the favorite to win the starting nickel job.





Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson | 6-foot-0, 161 pounds, RS FR

Pleasant-Johnson is entering his second year in the program, and came to Utah as one of Sharrieff Shah’s top corner targets in the class of 2019. He used his first year to redshirt and try to add weight, but may need more time before he’s ready to contribute. While his skill set and athleticism are impressive, at 161 pounds, Pleasant-Johnson is still underweight. Unless he’s able to add at least another 10 pounds between now and the start of the season, the odds of him contributing significantly in 2020 are low. That being said, he has exciting potential that should manifest itself further down the road. One thing is certain though, he relishes being put on an island with the receivers.





Aaron Lowe | 6-foot-0, 179 pounds, SO

Coming out of high school, Lowe was exactly the type of prospect that Morgan Scalley is known for finding and developing. A solid athlete, Lowe switched to play defense in his senior year, and as such, not many schools came after him. Scalley saw his potential even before he officially made the change, and as a Ute, Lowe has already shown promise, playing in 11 games on special teams as a true freshman. While Lowe could end up at either safety or nickel, given the lack of bodies in the secondary during spring camp, it’s safe to assume that he will get reps at nickel, just as he did in 2019 practices.





Ute Nation staff prediction

Experience will win two jobs, and pure talent will win the other. JaTravis Broughton and Malone Mataele should emerge from spring camp as the starters at one of the outside corner spots and nickel, respectively. At the other outside corner spot, Clark Phillips will do what everyone expects him to, and win the starting job as a true freshman. At the backup spots, Bronson Boyd will be the primary backup at both outside corner positions, while Aaron Lowe will back Mataele up at nickel. The two-deep will be very fluid, however, depending on how the newcomers fare in fall camp.

Also look for a few of these guys to get looks at the safety position, as every single job in the secondary is an open competition with no returning starters. While it is a legit concern on paper, expect healthy competition in the spring, as the next wave of talent emerges.



