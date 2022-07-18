Utes Rising and Thomas Named To Maxwell Award Watch List





Two Utes earn preseason praise by national award





PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The University of Utah Football program landed two players on the 2022 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List with quarterback Cameron Rising and running backTavion Thomas earning the honor.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 with this year's watch list comprising of 85 players with Utah being one of 14 schools with at least two players on the list. Semifinalists and finalists will be named in November with the winners being announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show in December.

Rising has played in 14 career games with 12 starts at Utah, earning first-team All-Pac-12 in 2021. The Ventura, Calif., native played in 13 games last season, starting the last 11 with 2,493 passing yards (20 TDs) and 499 rushing yards (6 TDs).

He was 204-of-320 passing in 2021, also finishing with 74 carries to record 6.7 yards per carry throughout the season. He was the highest rated Pac-12 quarterback on ESPN's QBR rating (84.2), also ranking sixth overall after sitting in second in passing yards per completion (12.76), third in passing efficiency (145.74) , third in passing yards per game (214.1) and fourth in total offensive touchdowns (18) in Pac-12 play.

Thomas, who has played in 27 career games at the FBS football level (14 at Cincinnati, 13 at Utah), enters 2022 with seven career 100-yard rushing games and 1,797 yards. He earned All-Pac-12 first-team in 2021, finishing with 204 carries for 1,108 yards (5.4 ypc) and 21 touchdowns.

He ranked third in the FBS and led the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns last season (21), setting a new Utah school record for single-season rushing scores. In Pac-12 games only, he led the league in touchdowns (16), also ranking second in rushing yards per game (105.6), scoring at least one touchdown in the final nine games he appeared in.





NEXT UP

With the Utes set to start fall camp in August, time is ticking down as Utah prepares to head to The Swamp in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to take on the Florida Gators. The game will air at 5 p.m. MT on ESPN.