UteNation - Utes Ranked no. 20 in Coaches Poll

After losing all but two defensive starters and two crucial contributors on offense, the University of Utah finds themselves in familiar territory to start the 2020 college football season… in the Top 25 of the Amway Coaches Poll.

The Utes are joined by Pac-12 foes, Oregon who comes in at no. 9 and the USC Trojans at no. 17, who are led by one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in college football, Kedon Slovis.

Everyone knows by now that being ranked without even playing a game is meaningless. I myself, am still in favor of there being no polls until three weeks into the season. However, this poll shows the massive amount of respect that the Utes are garnering under Kyle Whittingham, as they enter their tenth Pac-12 season.

The Utes’s early season schedule is set up where they should have every opportunity to climb high in this poll. Something that could provide yet another strong appearance in the CFP rankings, as they close the season with Washington, Cal, and the two teams ranked ahead of them.

