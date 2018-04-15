The University of Utah took to the field at Rice Eccles Stadium on an absolutely gorgeous Saturday morning to play their annual Red/White game, marking the end of spring camp. While it’s hard to glean too much from this performance due to the amount of key contributors being held out, the teams put on a fun show for those in attendance. The squads saved most of the exciting action for the fourth quarter, as the Red team prevailed 25-23, thanks to a 57 yard field goal from Matt Gay as time expired.





Theme of the Day: Entertainment

The team has worked hard ever since the end of the season and they were rewarded today for their efforts with the chance to go out and have some fun on the field. Although there was still some value in the game as far as getting players—especially the younger ones—some experience, today was more about putting on a show for the fans and letting the guys play.

Tyler Huntley and Jason Shelley quarterbacked for the Red team, while Jack Tuttle and Drew Lisk led the White team. Huntley was only in for three series of action before the reins were turned over to Shelley, but in that time, he completed 6-12 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. Since Huntley wasn’t live, much of what makes him such a dynamic player wasn’t on display, but he still had a solid performance and is the unquestioned starter at the end of spring camp.

For the White team, Tuttle handled the offense in the first half, while Lisk did the majority of the work in the second half. Tuttle flashed his brilliant potential, but also made freshman mistakes, throwing two interceptions. Both came when he put a little too much power behind his throws and overshot his intended receiver. Despite that, he finished 8-14 on the day for 86 yards, and found Jake Jackson for a 49 yard catch and run touchdown down the left sideline.





Key Moment

There were many big plays made throughout the day,but perhaps that which made the biggest difference in the game was a mistake made by the White team after a potentially game-winning play. Down 22-15, Drew Lisk led a fantastic drive as he completed four key passes, including a 34 yard beauty to Connor Haller and a 12 yard strike to Samson Nacua for a touchdown. With the score 22-21 and 33 seconds left, the White team decided to go for two, and Lisk found Jaylen Dixon in the end zone to take the lead, 23-22.

However, the team got a little too rowdy in their celebration and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, giving the Red team a free 15 yards to start their next drive. Thanks to that, Jason Shelley was able to complete two passes to Bapa Falemaka to get Matt Gay into field goal range, and Gay drilled a 57 yard field goal as time expired, giving the Red team the win.

As Coach Whittingham mentioned in his interview afterwards, that was a learning experience for the White team, and it will help them in the future to remember to keep their cool, even after a huge play.



