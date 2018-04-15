The University of Utah took to the field at Rice Eccles Stadium on an absolutely gorgeous Saturday morning to play their annual Red/White game, marking the end of spring camp. While it’s hard to glean too much from this performance due to the amount of key contributors being held out, the teams put on a fun show for those in attendance. The squads saved most of the exciting action for the fourth quarter, as the Red team prevailed 25-23, thanks to a 57 yard field goal from Matt Gay as time expired.
Theme of the Day: Entertainment
The team has worked hard ever since the end of the season and they were rewarded today for their efforts with the chance to go out and have some fun on the field. Although there was still some value in the game as far as getting players—especially the younger ones—some experience, today was more about putting on a show for the fans and letting the guys play.
Tyler Huntley and Jason Shelley quarterbacked for the Red team, while Jack Tuttle and Drew Lisk led the White team. Huntley was only in for three series of action before the reins were turned over to Shelley, but in that time, he completed 6-12 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. Since Huntley wasn’t live, much of what makes him such a dynamic player wasn’t on display, but he still had a solid performance and is the unquestioned starter at the end of spring camp.
For the White team, Tuttle handled the offense in the first half, while Lisk did the majority of the work in the second half. Tuttle flashed his brilliant potential, but also made freshman mistakes, throwing two interceptions. Both came when he put a little too much power behind his throws and overshot his intended receiver. Despite that, he finished 8-14 on the day for 86 yards, and found Jake Jackson for a 49 yard catch and run touchdown down the left sideline.
Key Moment
There were many big plays made throughout the day,but perhaps that which made the biggest difference in the game was a mistake made by the White team after a potentially game-winning play. Down 22-15, Drew Lisk led a fantastic drive as he completed four key passes, including a 34 yard beauty to Connor Haller and a 12 yard strike to Samson Nacua for a touchdown. With the score 22-21 and 33 seconds left, the White team decided to go for two, and Lisk found Jaylen Dixon in the end zone to take the lead, 23-22.
However, the team got a little too rowdy in their celebration and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, giving the Red team a free 15 yards to start their next drive. Thanks to that, Jason Shelley was able to complete two passes to Bapa Falemaka to get Matt Gay into field goal range, and Gay drilled a 57 yard field goal as time expired, giving the Red team the win.
As Coach Whittingham mentioned in his interview afterwards, that was a learning experience for the White team, and it will help them in the future to remember to keep their cool, even after a huge play.
Standout Performers
Jason Shelley and Drew Lisk both had very nice outings, although keep in mind that they were playing mostly against third stringers and walk-ons. Shelley finished with the best completion percentage of all the quarterbacks, connecting on 11-14 attempts for 85 yards and a touchdown. Drew Lisk had the most yards of all of the quarterbacks, finishing with 133, along with two touchdowns, on 8-12 passing.
The team’s top tight ends also performed well. Bapa Falemaka followed up a good showing in Thursday’s practice with six catches for 69 yards in today’s game. Jake Jackson also excelled, catching two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, despite only playing in the first half. The only question going forward is, will their talent be more utilized at the positions, than last season.
Defensively, there was a lot to like. Despite many of the top players being limited or held out entirely to protect their health, many younger players showed what they could do and made plays. Javelin Guidry and Terrell Burgess both had interceptions, and both returned their picks back to inside the opponent’s 10 yard line. Tareke Lewis, Malone Mataele, and Tyrone Smith performed well, too, and each of them recorded a pass deflection.
Up front, despite missing guys like Bradlee Anae, Caleb Repp, Cody Barton, Chase Hansen, and Donavan Thompson, just to name a few, the defense was able to apply pressure and get some sacks. Then again, some of those sacks wouldn’t have been as easy if the quarterbacks had been live. Nick Heninger again showed that he’s not your typical walk-on, recording two sacks from the edge, while Hauati Pututau and Pita Tonga stuffed the middle. Tonga recorded a sack, and Pututau got home to Jason Shelley in the end zone, getting a safety for the White team. Mika Tafua also made a huge play for the Red team, lighting up running back Joey Wood in the backfield, causing him to fumble and recovering the ball.
Quote of the Day
After the game, Red team starting cornerback Josh Nurse gave his thoughts on his journey from junior college to where he is now. Perhaps nobody has made more progress in the past year than Nurse, who joined the team as a late addition last summer as a wide receiver, and quickly made the switch to defense in fall camp. Although he was initially a safety, the coaches saw great potential in him as a cornerback, and he made yet another change late in the season.
“I feel like my spring camp has gone incredibly,” Nurse said. “The way I’ve adapted, they’ve asked me to play corner, you know, I’m a team guy, I’m willing to do whatever they need. As far as my progression at corner, it’s just understanding the small details, things like that. Once you understand those things, the position becomes pretty much easy. Personally, I want to win a Pac-12 championship and I want to win a College Football Playoff, with these guys right here. I love this team!”
Lou Groza Award winner, Matt Gay was a late add to to the interviewees, after drilling the game-clinching long field goal:
“They came to me at the sideline at the end of the game and said, ‘What do you got in you?’ And, I said ‘You get as far down the field as you can and I’ll kick it.’ They got us far down the field, I think it was 57 [yards], so I took my time on it and just put it through. You live for moments like that,” said Gay