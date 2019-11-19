Utes PFF Ratings Against UCLA
Here are the PFF ratings for the players from Saturday’s game against UCLA. Only players with at least 15 snaps are included (although I’m going to make one exception to that rule this week, as you’ll see below).
QB Huntley— 75.8 (#3 on the offense; 47 snaps). 76.0 passing, 61.8 running.
RB Moss— 79.5 (#2 on the offense; 38 snaps). 82.4 receiving, 78.0 pass blocking, 78.1 running.
WR Nacua— 62.8 (#6 on the offense; 18 snaps). 62.6 receiving, 59.1 run blocking
WR Thompson— 61.7 (#8 on the offense; 23 snaps). 61.4 receiving, 60.3 run blocking
WR Dixon— 61.0 (#9 on the offense; 23 snaps). 64.2 receiving, 56.8 running, 59.9 run blocking
WR Enis— 57.7 (#11 on the offense; 21 snaps). 57.2 receiving, 61.3 run blocking
WR Simpkins— 38.6 (#14 on the offense; 19 snaps). 53.6 receiving, 48.9 running, 60.5 run blocking
TE Kuithe— 91.8 (#1 on the offense; 30 snaps). 92.7 receiving, 67.4 run blocking, 68.2 pass blocking
TE Thedford— 63.8 (#5 on the offense; 21 snaps). 70.7 pass blocking, 61.0 run blocking
TE Fotheringham— 60.9 (#10 on the offense; 29 snaps). 62.7 receiving, 72.0 pass blocking, 55.4 run blocking
RT Moala— 65.4 (#4 on the offense; 47 snaps). 51.1 pass blocking, 67.7 run blocking
RG Ford— 62.0 (#7 on the offense; 47 snaps). 65.3 pass blocking, 60.6 run blocking
C Umana— 53.5 (#12 on the offense; 47 snaps). 8.5 pass blocking (not a typo), 65.0 run blocking
LT Paulo— 45.6 (#13 on the offense; 47 snaps). 42.3 pass blocking, 53.4 run blocking
LG Daniels— 34.3 (last on the offense; 47 snaps). 7.9 pass blocking (not a typo), 43.7 run blocking
In short, PFF thinks Andrew didn’t give the tight ends enough credit in his game grades (those are A+ scores for that group) and gave the OL too much. The offense is still succeeding in part in spite of the OL, not because of it, but these growing pains should pay dividends next year. For did have a good game.
Now the defense. Same rules, with one giant exception right at the top:
DT Tonga— 90.3 (would have been #1 on the Defense, but only played 4 snaps). 62.0 run D, 83.4 pass rush (plus the incredible pick)
DT Penisini— 81.2 (#2 on defense, 45 snaps). 91.1 run D, 74.8 tackling, 57.0 pass rush
DT Moala— 66.0 (#9 on the defense, 30 snaps). 68.9 run D, 70.2 tackling, 58.5 pass rush
DT Fotu— 63.3 (#12 on the defense, 43 snaps). 67.4 run D, 73.2 tackling, 62.2 pass rush
DE Tafua— 71.5 (#5 on the defense, 48 snaps). 73.6 run D, 77.7 tackling, 63.4 pass rush
DE Anae— 65.2 (#10 on the defense, 70 snaps). 64.6 run D, 73.9 tackling, 62.5 pass rush
DE Tupai— 59.5 (#14 on the defense, 29 snaps). 82.4 run D, 76.3 tackling, 57.5 pass rush
LB Lund— 69.5 (#6 on the defense, 23 snaps). 80.2 run D, 77.9 tackling, 57.8. pass rush, 52.3 coverage
LB Lloyd— 68.2 (#7 on the defense, 64 snaps). 72.5 run D, 81.7 tackling, 61.7 pass rush, 61.9 coverage
LB Bernard— 47.6 (last on the defense; 70 snaps). 58.4 run D, 21.3 tackling, 53.7 pass rush, 44.1 coverage
CB Nurse— 72.3 (#4 on the defense, 43 snaps). 70.7 run D, 80.0 tackling, 70.1 coverage
CB Guidry— 67.6 (#8 on the defense, 50 snaps). 62.9 run D, 82.2 tackling, 67.4 coverage
CB Johnson— 63.5 (#11 on the defense, 65 snaps). 64.4 run D, 73.5 tackling, 62.6 coverage
S Blackmon— 86.8 (#1 on the defense, 70 snaps). 78.0 run D, 74.9 tackling, 92.8 pass rush, 77.7 coverage
S Burgess— 74.2 (#3 on the defense, 70 snaps). 64.4 run D, 73.2 tackling, 63.5 pass rush, 76.4 coverage
Great game by the defense. Outside of Bernard, Lewis, and Tupai, everyone was in the 60s. It looks like they dinged Francis for 6 missed tackles on Saturday, which is why the score was so low. That’s nearly equal to his total from the rest of the season (he had 7 in the other games, combined), so this isn’t a normal thing for him (this is also by far his lowest score of the season).
Still, great game by both sides, with a couple of guys who had uncharacteristic bad games. The weak link on the team remains the OL, and they’re playing well enough to blow out UCLA by 46 points, so that’s not too shabby.