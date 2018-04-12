Last Saturday at Rice Eccles Stadium, Utah’s offense exploded out of the gates in the team’s second scrimmage of the season. For the first half of the scrimmage, it seemed that the offense could do little wrong, on their way to scoring touchdowns on four of their first five possessions.

While the scrimmage was more heavily focused on practicing passing plays, the running backs got their fair share of carries, and, as usual, Zack Moss was a force. Despite limited reps—because he doesn’t need to prove himself—Moss still punished defenders and rushed for a touchdown. The Utes’ bruiser was pleased with how the scrimmage went for the offense, despite the sudden the sudden downpour.

“The offense looked really good,” said Moss. “We looked really fast. We came out and scored on our first four possessions against our defense, which is a pretty good task, too. We looked real good. You never want to take credit away from the defense, but we slowed down a little bit. We should’ve kept out foot on the gas the whole time through, and then this weather—obviously, with wet balls, the play calls got cut down according to the weather.”

Although Moss had a solid sophomore campaign, rushing for over 1,100 yards and finding the end zone 10 times, he was not content with where he was at, working tirelessly to improve after the 2017 season. His work appears to have paid off, as he has been noticeably faster, more explosive, and running with consistent violence in spring ball. As for the formula behind this improvement, Moss said that the key to it all was getting in the best shape he could be in.

“Just taking care of my body, every day,” he explained. “Putting about three or four hours every day into the training room before practice and after practice and just working on my lower body—making sure I’m more flexible this year. Hopefully I can keep doing that and keep showing up.”



