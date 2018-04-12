Last Saturday at Rice Eccles Stadium, Utah’s offense exploded out of the gates in the team’s second scrimmage of the season. For the first half of the scrimmage, it seemed that the offense could do little wrong, on their way to scoring touchdowns on four of their first five possessions.
While the scrimmage was more heavily focused on practicing passing plays, the running backs got their fair share of carries, and, as usual, Zack Moss was a force. Despite limited reps—because he doesn’t need to prove himself—Moss still punished defenders and rushed for a touchdown. The Utes’ bruiser was pleased with how the scrimmage went for the offense, despite the sudden the sudden downpour.
“The offense looked really good,” said Moss. “We looked really fast. We came out and scored on our first four possessions against our defense, which is a pretty good task, too. We looked real good. You never want to take credit away from the defense, but we slowed down a little bit. We should’ve kept out foot on the gas the whole time through, and then this weather—obviously, with wet balls, the play calls got cut down according to the weather.”
Although Moss had a solid sophomore campaign, rushing for over 1,100 yards and finding the end zone 10 times, he was not content with where he was at, working tirelessly to improve after the 2017 season. His work appears to have paid off, as he has been noticeably faster, more explosive, and running with consistent violence in spring ball. As for the formula behind this improvement, Moss said that the key to it all was getting in the best shape he could be in.
“Just taking care of my body, every day,” he explained. “Putting about three or four hours every day into the training room before practice and after practice and just working on my lower body—making sure I’m more flexible this year. Hopefully I can keep doing that and keep showing up.”
Any team would be lucky to have a player like Moss lining up to take the handoffs. He’s turning into the type of player that can put a team on his back when they need someone to churn out tough yards in critical situations. However, the Utes are fortunate enough to also have a loaded stable of running backs behind him, with two other players that have significant game experience and some promising young talent waiting in the wings.
“It’s really good,” Moss said of the running back depth. “We got myself, Armand Shyne, DHC, TJ Green, and then we’ve got some guys coming in, and we’ve got some walk-ons also doing some pretty good things, too. It’s a really good, deep group. It’s going to give us a lot of stability, this year. Everything is slowing down for us, everything is really slowing down. Everybody is understanding the plays—where they need to be, and the feel for the game with this offense is starting to click, very well.”
Although it’s still way too early to start making predictions on who will decide to declare early for the draft, it’s not difficult to imagine a situation where Moss could decide to forego his final year of eligibility if he stays healthy and has a standout junior campaign. With a big year for him ahead, he chose to talk about team goals, instead of talking specific about himself.
“To win a Pac-12 championship,” Moss said. “I’m not going to really put out any personal goals right now. As a team, though, we just want to come out here and win the Pac-12. We feel like this is our year. Everything’s falling in line, the pieces look good. The offense looks really good, the defense looks good, so I think we’ve done a great, great job.”
Nobody knows exactly how the season will unfold, but it’s undeniable that the Utes have a certain confidence about them. Perhaps this will be the year that they finally win the South division and head to the Pac-12 championship game, perhaps not. However, regardless of the outcome, with a player like Zack Moss punishing opposing defenses, there are sure to be many exciting moments in store for the 2018 season.