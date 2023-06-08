The tight end position at the University of Utah is a crucial position that has seen a lot of success under the tutelage of position coach Freddie Whittingham. This past weekend, the Utes hosted Glendora HS tight end Decker DeGraaf. The 6-foot-4 and 228 pounder currently holds 12 P5 offers.





While on his official visit to Utah, his highlight was spending time with all the coaches and players. DeGraaf also got to spend time with a familiar face.





“My player host was JT Greep, he played at the same high school as me, so it was super fun to hangout with him. We went to a local carnival and had a blast,” said DeGraaf. “The team was super inviting and was a true brotherhood.”





His time spent with the coaches definitely made the most impact.





“I was with Coach Fred Whittingham almost the whole trip. He was super amazing and great to hang out with,” said DeGraaf. “I also spent a lot of time with Coach Kyle Whittingham. We talked about my journey through the recruiting process and about how blessed we both are. I also spent time with Coach Ludwig talking mostly about football which is great because he is brilliant when it comes to football. It is great to talk ball with him.”





Currently, the talented and well-rounded tight end has four official visits already planned: the one he just completed with Utah, then Arkansas, Michigan State and Washington. When it comes down to his eventual decision, DeGraaf’s top priority is going to a program that will put him in the best position to succeed.





“I’m looking for a program that I can see myself excel in,” he said. “A place where I can spend 3-4 years and enjoy it. With a staff that can develop me into an NFL talent.”





In recent years, Utah has become a place where tight ends are featured and put on a show. With Brant Kuithe and Thomas Yassmin heading into their senior seasons, it’s crucial for Utah to stockpile talent to the room in the 2024 class. DeGraaf is an intriguing one to keep an eye on.