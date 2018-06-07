Utes Make Madison a Top Priority
As a jack-of-all-trades, Taron Madison (Beaumont HS) sits high atop the priority list for the University of Utah. Madison—who plays a multitude of positions including: quarterback, running back, defensive end, and linebacker—is being recruited by the Utes as a running back.
With a running style that many in his circle around him compare to Le’Veon Bell—largely due to his patience on waiting for the holes to develop—Madison’s versatility can also be blamed for some teams taking their time to offer, as they want to see him with more reps as a runner.
He plans on going to Miami on July 28th, UCLA and USC this month, and a lot of random camps sprinkled in between. Of those three, none have yet to offer, but madison claims that the Hurricanes are probably the closest. “They say they really like me a lot,” said Madison of Miami, “but they want to see more of me out of the backfield.”
Out of the schools that have offered the talented athlete, Utah, Oregon State, and Washington State are the ones that stand out and he’s planning on tripping Utah in the coming months.
“I’m planning on going to Utah sometime soon, but I haven’t gotten that planned out,” he said. “I know I’m going to take an official to Utah, but I’m going to take an unofficial before I take an official.”
Currently, Utah is high on his list, but it also sounds a bit fluid.
“Miami will be in my top five, as well as Oregon State and Utah.” However, he was quick to mention that he had other top schools such as: Florida, Florida State, USC, and UCLA. “I just want to go back for another visit to all of those and see what school I really feel at home at,” said Madison.
When taking those trips, the most important thing to Madison is a comfortable environment.
“I want the place to feel like home and a close relationship with the coach,” he said. “I just want love from everyone at the school—to feel welcomed.”
Those vying for Madison’s commitment won’t have much longer to wait, as he wants to get it out of the way, since he’ll be a mid-year enrollee.
“Within the next few month [is when I’ll commit]. I’m not sure exactly because I’m still waiting on a few things,” Madison paused, “within these next few months I should be committing. You have my word, in these next two months I’m committing.”
He’ll end his trips after his commitment, unless his mom wants him to take them. “In my head and the coaches, I don’t think I’ll feel comfortable taking official visits to any other schools,” acknowledged Madison.
With Utah, running backs coach, Kiel McDonald, is his lead recruiter. McDonald has really gone out of his way to make Taron and his family feel special.
“It’s been tight—like I really, really, really like Utah a lot. They stand out,” admitted Madison. “I just like the love that they’re showing. Coach McDonald, he calls my mom and he texts her asking how her day is going. I have a lot of love from the fans, too.”
Throughout the process, Madison has carefully done his research and he’s impressed with Utah’s current stable of backs—impressed though, not intimidated. “I’ve read into their running backs and how good they are too,” he said, “but I’m not scared of the competition. I feel like I’m the top running back on his board.”
With the clock is ticking down on his commitment timeframe, a lot still needs to play out, but the Utes are right in the thick of it for one of the best backs in the 2019 class.
“I cannot wait to get out to Utah,” said Madison.