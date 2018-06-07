As a jack-of-all-trades, Taron Madison (Beaumont HS) sits high atop the priority list for the University of Utah. Madison—who plays a multitude of positions including: quarterback, running back, defensive end, and linebacker—is being recruited by the Utes as a running back.

With a running style that many in his circle around him compare to Le’Veon Bell—largely due to his patience on waiting for the holes to develop—Madison’s versatility can also be blamed for some teams taking their time to offer, as they want to see him with more reps as a runner.

He plans on going to Miami on July 28th, UCLA and USC this month, and a lot of random camps sprinkled in between. Of those three, none have yet to offer, but madison claims that the Hurricanes are probably the closest. “They say they really like me a lot,” said Madison of Miami, “but they want to see more of me out of the backfield.”

Out of the schools that have offered the talented athlete, Utah, Oregon State, and Washington State are the ones that stand out and he’s planning on tripping Utah in the coming months.

“I’m planning on going to Utah sometime soon, but I haven’t gotten that planned out,” he said. “I know I’m going to take an official to Utah, but I’m going to take an unofficial before I take an official.”

Currently, Utah is high on his list, but it also sounds a bit fluid.

“Miami will be in my top five, as well as Oregon State and Utah.” However, he was quick to mention that he had other top schools such as: Florida, Florida State, USC, and UCLA. “I just want to go back for another visit to all of those and see what school I really feel at home at,” said Madison.



