Utes’ Kuithe Embracing Positive Attitude





Embracing a positive attitude occupied an important spot among Brant Kuithe’s goals coming into fall camp. Kuithe felt like he needed to turn the page in a significant way after letting the disappointing nature of last season get to him.

A shortened schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Struggles in the passing game. It all wore on Kuithe to a noticeable degree.

“I kind of wore it too much on my shoulder last year and got a little too frustrated,” Kuithe said. “That's the one thing I kind of got myself caught up on last year is I kind of focused on the bad stuff a little too much. This year, I'm going to be a little bit (more) optimistic about it."

Adopting an optimistic outlook has had a ripple effect for how the junior tight end has performed in fall camp. Kuithe is putting his stamp on offense and showing the side of his game that helped him become a breakout star in 2019.

Utes coach Kyle Whittingham described Kuithe as being back to the same form he showed two years ago when he led Utah in total receptions and total receiving yards.

“He’s just making plays,” Whittingham said.

Such a revelation should be music to the ears of Ute fans dreaming of seeing an efficient and potent passing game this fall. If Utah can strike a proper balance between the run and the pass on offense, Kuithe will play a leading role in helping the Utes get there.

He showed his full game-changing potential while recording his first career 100-yard game against UCLA two years ago. Kuithe tallied 132 yards and a touchdown on five catches in a 49-3 victory over the Bruins. He followed up with 122 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in a 45-15 victory over Colorado two weeks later.

Kuithe looks at past performances like those are a blueprint for what he wants to do on the field this season. He has put in the work this offseason to meet the expectations he’s set for himself.

“I've been in the playbook a little bit more and watching film,” Kuithe said. “Just trying to get tendencies. Trying to figure out ways I can get open."

This will be Kuithe’s first season at Utah without his twin brother Blake on the roster. Knee injuries kept Blake Kuithe from ever carving out a significant role with the Utes. His absence on the sidelines has left a noticeable void for Brant.

“It's difficult,” Kuithe said. “I kind of knew it was going to happen eventually, just because he's had back luck with injuries. He's still here (at Utah), so it's great. But I just don't get to see him as often.”

Kuithe chose to forego entering the 2021 NFL Draft and return to the Utes to help them make another push for a Pac-12 title. Coming up short back-to-back years in the Pac-12 Championship game, during his first two seasons in the program, left a bad taste in his mouth.

After going 3-2 last season, and not having a shot to even play for a title, Kuithe will settle for nothing less than getting the Utes over that final hurdle standing between them and a Pac-12 championship.

“It just didn't feel good to leave on that note,” Kuithe said.



