Last year, the University of Utah’s tight end position seemed primed for a big year, with two talented seniors and a new offensive coordinator who was set on throwing the ball more. Despite that, the tight ends struggled to produce, finishing the year with a combined nine catches for only 129 yards and no touchdowns.

Following the graduation of Siale Fakailoatonga and Harrison Handley, the tight ends have two players vying for the starting role in spring camp, sophomore Bapa Falemaka and junior Jake Jackson. Although Falemaka has had his moments, Jackson has emerged as the more consistent of the two and is seeing the majority of the first team reps. Being asked to step up is never easy, but Jackson is enjoying his increased role with the offense.

“It’s a little different, but it’s a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s time to show up and show them what we’ve got, and I think Bapa and I are doing really well.”

Given the history of the position in recent years at Utah, one would think that there may be some trepidation among the tight ends that they may be underutilized. After all, since joining the Pac-12, there has only been one year when a Utah tight end has exceeded 400 yards receiving, and that was when Jake Murphy did so back in 2013.

Despite the lack of production last season, Jackson isn’t concerned about what the future holds and believes that the tight ends will be given more opportunities to make plays in 2018.

“I think it was just new coach, new strategy,” he said. “If you look at (Troy Taylor’s) film when he was in Washington, he didn’t use them as much. I think he’s learning now, how to use the tight ends. Last year, they got a ton of reps by the end, but it kind of took some time to get there. Now we’re just working our tail off and trying to get on the field.”

Jackson played tight end in high school, but he was originally recruited to Utah as a linebacker. After struggling to see playing time in his first two years—redshirting one of them—tight ends coach Fred Whittingham approached Jackson with the idea of making the switch to tight end. The rest, as they say, is history. Jackson has been putting in plenty of work to improve at his new position, and the progress he is making is turning some heads.

“It’s a process,” Jackson said, with a laugh. “But I feel like it’s coming. Slowly but surely, I think. It’s just hard work over and over again, a lot of practicing. I think live work is the big thing. It’s one thing to run around and catch balls, it’s another thing to catch balls when people are flying at you, or to dodge tackles, or hold on to the ball or whatever it may be. I think that’s the biggest thing for me in spring ball. We do a lot of live work, and I think that’s helped a ton.”



