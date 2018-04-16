It’s unusual to see a walk-on player make an impact on the field when he‘s surrounded by scholarship players at the same position. It’s even more rare to see that happen when he’s a freshman, yet that’s what defensive end Nick Heninger did just last season. When starters Kylie Fitts and Bradlee Anae were bit by the injury bug, Heninger stepped in and proved his worth, playing in all thirteen games and notching 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, and two fumble recoveries.

Heninger may not be quite as big or naturally athletic as some of the other defensive ends, but that hasn‘t impeded him. He learned that the key to success is working at something relentlessly, no matter how hard it is.

“It’s something that I’ve been trained to do, growing up, with wrestling and football,” Heninger explained. “They say, ‘Once you’ve wrestled, everything else is easy’, so even if practice is hard, even if there’s something that might be harder than wrestling, I just have to tell myself, ‘I’ve already done tougher things, I’ve already done this.”

Heninger also learned early on that there is a lot of value in paying attention to coaches and players with more experience than him. He credits much of his early success to trying to learn as much as possible from the leaders of the team, as a freshman. As a result, not only does he feel that he’s become a better player, but also a better leader.

“If you come in as a walk-on and you’re brand new as a freshman, it’s definitely a different role coming from captain leadership roles in wrestling and football,” he said. “There’s a quote that I heard on my mission that said, ‘The greatest leaders are the greatest followers.’ So I really tried to say, ‘Alright, whatever the coaches say, whatever the seniors and leaders above me do, I’m going to try to follow their examples,.’ Therefore, when that when the day did come, I was ready and able to lead.”

While the life of a college football player is demanding for anyone who puts on the pads, it’s arguably even more challenging for a walk-on athlete. However, despite the difficulty, Heninger is thriving on and off the field, thanks to his work ethic, as well as support from his family and teammates.

“It definitely can wear on you, but I feel like I have a great support system,” he said. “My parents have always been there. When I do have a down day, they’re always right there saying, ‘Go on, you got this!’, and I have teammates that are there that have encouraged me and haven’t looked down on me just because I’m a walk-on. They respect me as one of their teammates, as if I was on scholarship. Obviously you still have to get better every day, but I love it. I love coming out here. It’s fun to me. I mean, it’s tough, but I still feel a love for the game and I feel like a lot of my teammates do, too, with the energy we bring for each other. I feel like we were always there encouraging each other to get hyped and keep going.”

No matter how you look at it, Nick Heninger has already exceeded expectations after just one year of being a Ute. Whatever his role ends up being this year, he has proven his worth to the team and adds depth and experience to the defensive end position. If Heninger keeps up this hard work, it’s not hard to imagine that his days as a walk-on could be limited and there could be a scholarship waiting for him in the not-too-distant future. If that turns out to be the case, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving player.