



Utah football is almost back. More specifically, or at least in the way Kyle Whittingham sees it, there’s only 17 practices and 23 days until the Utes take the field for their season opener against the Florida Gators.

"We need every bit of that,” Whittingham said. “We've progressed in the last week with what we’re putting into practices right now, but a lot of work to do, we need every one of these last 17 practices."

Things are progressing well as the team pushes into the second week of fall camp. The two-deep is starting to take form, including having a good idea of the top six primary receivers and the center position sorted out. The offense and defense are nearly completely installed. While most of the media and fans were focused on conference realignment, the team has been staying attentive to one thing, and that’s their August 31st matchup with the Gators.

“They’re focused, it’s not a distraction,” Whittingham said. “We're all about the Pac-12, and this year, and this season, and that's it. We're excited we’ve got a landing place for the future, but we're all focused on this season with this schedule, namely the Florida Gators… all our attention is on what’s going on right now.”

One thing that hasn’t changed much is the quarterback situation. As of right now, they are in the same position right now as they were last week. Cam Rising is still under the same restrictions as he was at the start of fall practices, and the other three quarterbacks, Brandon Rose, Nate Johnson, and Bryson Barnes, continue to take reps. Some clarity should come on Thursday, however, when the team will have their first big scrimmage of the fall.

“Cam is in the mode he’s in until doctors tell us that he can progress,” Whittingham said. (He) knows the offense inside out, and there’s not really any learning curve, it’s just physically being ready to play.”

Whittingham did say that if Rising is still not cleared within a week of the game, decisions will have to be made for the quarterback position.

“There's trust in all three of those guys, just how they're going to separate themselves,” he said. “That will come with the next six practices or so and hopefully then we'll have a pecking order.”

One quarterback that has once again worked his way into the conversation is Barnes. His time with the program and game experience continues to be reflected in practices.

"He's just making less mistakes,” Whittingham said. “He knows the offense better than the other two. He's a little more consistent, more steady. The other two guys have bright futures, can make some spectacular plays here and there, but it's all about taking care of the football and moving the chains.”

17 practices remain, until the Utes kickoff the season off against Florida.



