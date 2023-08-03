



While still in the early stages of fall camp, the Utes were back at it on Wednesday in preparation for Florida in a few weeks. After hearing from head coach Kyle Whittingham on Monday, the players had a chance to offer some insight on how things have developed a few days into camp.





Karene Reid

As you’d expect amongst one of the deepest position groups on the team, the competition amongst the linebackers has been strong and is benefitting everyone in terms of their development.

"It's been good. There's a lot of good ball being played in the linebacker room. Honestly, at the end of the day it makes us all that much better," Reid said.

Shedding some light on Stanford Senior transfer Levani Dumani who joined the program earlier this year, Reid was very complimentary of the seasoned veteran.

"This is two years in a row that we've added transfer linebackers,” He said.” I've noticed that they don't need too much technique taught. It's all scheme. Levani does a lot of great things right. He's a big body and he's very smart. I've been very impressed with him."

The defensive ends are also living up to expectations and Whittingham’s assessment of the defense from Monday is holding firm early on.

"They're doing amazing. They make (the linebackers) look good. I think, too many times, we get too much credit when the d-line does most of the work. Levani Dumani’s been saying since he got here that it's crazy to play behind these guys…he really opened my eyes and I'm grateful for that," Reid explained.





Cameron Rising

Adding a bit more detail to his current status, quarterback Cameron Rising had some positive updates and shared what his mentality is looking ahead to the 2023 season. Overall, Rising is feeling the best he has in some time and is focused on defending Utah’s back-to-back Pac-12 titles.

"I'm feeling as normal as I've been in a while. That's a positive right there," Rising said.

Regarding his 2023 mentality, Rising kept it short and to the point. “Go attack this third one,” Rising said. “Go get a third one.”

Despite his knee injury, Rising was able to get quality work and development over the summer. One key thing he focused on with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer was refining his throwing motion.

"Just making sure I'm working on my accuracy in certain ways, changing my throwing motion just a little bit—not too much… just to get more shoulder mobility (when throwing). Hopefully that will lead to more velocity and farther throws," he said.

Another year, another season that begins with a lot of questions surrounding the wide receivers. So far, the newcomers appear to be settling in and making things happen.

"They're looking great right now,” Rising said. “Mikey Matthews has been doing his thing. Mycah Pittman is looking good. (Devaughn) Vele is still Vele. The whole room's been doing very well. Just have to keep it rolling."

“For Mycah, his choice routes and catching the ball underneath is world-class,” Rising added. “I think he's one of the better (receivers) in the nation. When he gets the ball, he kind of turns into a running back. Emery is kind of a jack of all trades. He can run over the top, do everything and get open on his routes. Excited to have both of them."





Junior Tafuna

Another defensive position group without many flaws, the defensive tackles have been busy rounding out each guy's skillset and making sure they feel comfortable in any situation.

"We have great depth,” Tafuna said. “Everyone's contributing to where we can be, whether (each guy) is a pass rusher, run stopper, everyone's kind of filling in the gaps and being selfless. That's the team mentality up front."

A lot of their improvement has to do with second-year position group coach Luther Elliss who has put a big emphasis on weight and becoming more technical.

"I'd say one of the big changes is just body weight. Honestly, the scheme hasn't changed that much. It's just more about being better technicians. Being more stout in gaps, being better on the pass rush. Just being better players so we can perform,” Tafuna explained.





Devaughn Vele

Now the most experienced receiver in the room, Devaughn Vele has had plenty of time to develop his leadership skills and has been busy doing his best to mentor all the younger receivers and newcomers.

"I'm not one of those guys that talks a lot,” Vele shared. “You won't see me batting my head, pumping my chest, yelling things in practice. But I talk to a lot of guys on the sideline and tell them little things here and there. Just making sure they're understanding the culture that we have here. Things that have worked out for me and other guys, I want the same for them… they’re the future. They need to buy into this culture that we have and understand their role in this offense."

Another newcomer is wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted who has been focused on sharing his NFL experience and helping the receivers understand coverages in order to make the right in-game adjustments.

"(He's) amazing. Having that NFL experience both as a player and a coach, he helps us understand things,” said Vele. The biggest thing that stands out to me is coverages. I already know the playbook like the back of my hand, but now the game slows down because now I understand the coverages. I understand what the defense is doing, understand where the zones and soft spots are. He helps me understand that. It's great having that veteran leadership. Him having that NFL experience as well, he knows how to talk to us. He knows how to handle the different characteristics that each guy has. Not everybody's going to be the same. I'm grateful to have him as a coach.

Like Rising, Vele was also impressed with Pittman and Emery Simmons who have been working hard to learn Utah’s pro-style offense.

"They're really big competitors. They're always asking questions in the meeting rooms. Today, Mycah had a heck of a day. Emery's coming along too understanding the playbook. Because we have a pro style offense, they're not used to the audibles and checks and all that we have. But they're asking a lot of questions—they're asking the right questions—and I think they're going in the right direction."





Cole Bishop

While a majority of the defense from last season is set to return in 2023, there will be a few major differences in terms of their performance. With a handful of talented new freshmen, a collection of transfers, and another season of experience for some of the younger players who saw time a season ago, Utah is even deeper this season than last.

“Experience. A lot of the guys, myself included, every year you play the more experience you’re getting,” Bishop said. “Obviously we lost guys, Clark Phillips, RJ Hubert, Diabate. We lost a lot of guys but we’ve got a ton of depth this year at every position. I think we’re going to be pretty good.”

Rather than worrying about how they can replace those talented and experienced players, Bishop trusts the process and knows the recruiting staff has brought in the right guys from either new freshmen or the transfer portal.

“No matter what, we've got recruits coming in, transfers coming in, and we’ve got a lot of good players regardless,” he said. “Before Clark, everyone was asking, ‘How are you going to replace Jaylon Johnson?’ There is always going to be somebody you have to replace and we are going to do our best to do that.”

Recently returning from a two-year church mission, 2020 standout Nate Richie has rejoined the position group and has worked hard from spring to now to shake off the rust.

“[He’s doing] good,” Bishop said. “It’s good to have him out there. He’s been on a mission so he’s a little rusty starting out but everyday he’s getting better and better since he started working out this summer. It’s good seeing him.”





Keaton Bills

For perhaps the first season in quite some time, the offensive line is not a massive question mark at the beginning of fall camp. With the group returning a lot of experienced veterans and incredibly talented players, the group is incredibly deep and developed.

“I feel like every year we get a little more advanced,” Bills said. “We have pretty good depth right now at the O-line, a lot of guys who haven’t necessarily started but were that close second and we’ve kind of hit the ground running so far. Every year, Coach Harding trusts us a little bit more and every year we come out wanting more and doing more. So right now, I feel like we are a little bit ahead of where we were last year and I’m excited to see where we come out.”

Given the uncertainty of how things will unfold at quarterback, Utah will likely have to depend on their stacked running back group. According to Bills, the offensive line is preparing for what Utah has been best-known for, running the ball down opposing defenses throats.

“Like you guys know, Utah football has always been run-dominant and it’s not going to change this year. So, we’re excited to keep moving forward and keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Bills said.



