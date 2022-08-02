Utes Fall Camp Preview: Offensive Line

The University of Utah’s 2021 offensive line seemed like a tale of two halves—getting pushed around in the early season and then becoming dominant road-graders for the last half of 2021. In reality a few things played a part of that positive transformation: the quarterback change to a more mobile Cam Rising, the emergence of Bam Olaseni, the shuffling of the line and inserting Paul Maile at center, and the line finally for the most part getting healthy.





Morris Trophy winner Nick Ford and Bam Olaseni have graduated, but the line looks to be stronger in 2022 than it was in 2021. Fall camp will be important however, so the line doesn’t get off to a slow start, which has become somewhat of a recent trend.





The Starters

Keaton Bills6-foot-4 and 314 pounds, Sophomore

Bills has played in 19 games, starting in 12 at LG. He initially signed with Utah out of high school as a defensive end, but after his mission, the coaches saw his future as an offensive lineman. So far, Bills has quietly done his job and done it well, as his best games are yet to come.





Braeden Daniels

6-foot-4 and 297 pounds, Junior





Daniel’s was All-Pac-12 second-team in 2022. Throughout his career, he’s played in 35 games, starting in 29 (18 at LG, 11 at RT). While he’s listed as a junior thanks to the COVID season, he’s getting a ton of early season recognition on NFL Draft lists. Another rock solid season from him, and Daniel’s is a high draft pick next draft. Despite starting more games at guard, Daniel’s is expected to continue his dominance at one of the two tackle positions.





Jaren Kump

6-foot-5 and 309 pounds, Sophomore





Throughout his career, Kump has played in nine games, all starts (six at RT, three at LT). His biggest hurdle early on has been injuries. Other than that, he’s a dominant force and an unquestioned starter. He’s sat out spring ball while recovering from injury, but he’s ready for fall camp.





Paul Maile

6-foot-2 and 304 pounds, Junior





Maile has played in 17 games, with four starts (one at RG, three at C). After Nick Ford had his early season struggles at center, Maile replaced him as Ford slotted over. What was immediately evident was that Maile excelled at calling the formations and making the adjustments at the line of scrimmage. From that point forward, the line was elite—which was maintained even after his season-ending injury.





Sataoa Laumea

6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, Sophomore





A two-time All-Pac-12 selection—second-team in 2020–Laumea is a physical force at the guard spot. In his brief career, he’s already played in 19 games, with 18 starts (all at RG). Another All-Conference year will have him flying up the 2023 NFL Deafr boards.





The Backups

Johnny Maea

6-foot-4 and 312 pounds, Junior





It seems like Maea has been at Utah forever. The junior has appeared in 17 games, with one start at RG. He’s currently expected to be one of the key backups, but he’ll have to fend off some of the younger up-and-coming guards.





Michael Mokofisi

6-foot-4 and 321 pounds, Redshirt-Freshman

A one-time defensive tackle, the legacy-Ute has played in 4 games for Utah on the offensive line. He’s likely the first option off of the bench at guard in 2022.





Falcon Kaumatule

6-foot-8 and 301 pounds, Sophomore





Kaumatule has put on a ton of weight since arriving on campus and has now played in 11 games overall. He was the recent benefactor of Kump missing spring ball. With Kump back, he’ll now move into his key reserve role, but the coaches will have no hesitations turning to him in big moments.





Tanoa Togiai

6-foot-6 and 318 pounds, Redshirt-Freshman





So far Togiai has played in 2 games, during his Utah career. He initially came to Utah as a defensive lineman, but the depth along the defensive side as well as his massive size, has made him an intriguing option for the offensive line. He should become a key backup in 2022.





Hunter Lotulelei

6-foot-2 and 323 pounds, Redshirt-Freshman





So far during his time at Utah, Lotulelei has yet to play. Fall camp will be crucial for him or a move to defensive tackle—where his cousins Lowell and Star excelled—could be coming.





Kolinu’u Faaiu

6-foot-3 and 319 pounds, Redshirt-Freshman





Having yet to appear in a game, Faaiu will look to leave his mark in fall camp. He’s still likely a year away from meaningful reps.





Alex Harrison

6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Sophomore





The local product has so far played in two games. He’s looking to have a strong fall camp, in order to become a key backup.





Tyler Knaak

6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, Freshman





A true-freshman, Knaak is still newer to the offensive tackle position. While he’s caught on to the position fast, he could benefit from a redshirt season.





Keith Olson

6-foot-6 and 306 pounds, Freshman





A true-freshman, Olson—a one-time USC commit—has the size to see some reps in 2022 if he can adjust quickly to the speed of the college game.





Zereoue Williams

6-foot-8 and 302 pounds, Redshirt-Freshman





Like Kaumatule, Williams has. Put on a ton of weight since arriving at Utah. He’s still likely a year away from meaningful reps.





UteNation Take





The starters appear to be set, aside from any injuries, with Maile at center, Bills and Laumea at the guard spots, and Kump and Daniel’s at tackle. It’s the backup battles that will be interesting to pay attention throughout fall camp.