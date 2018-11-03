As the Pac-12 continues to eat their own, the University of Utah is firmly focused on themselves and locked in on one game at a time. Saturday (2:00PM MST) they travel to Tempe, to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, who currently sit at .500—although they have yet to lose a game by more than seven points.

"[The Sun Devils] have good players and that is something that has been consistent since we entered the league,” said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. “They have been one of the more athletic and talented teams. They are well coached and they have always been well-coached. Herm is doing a great job with them. I don't know what our record is against them, but they have been a tough opponent for us."

As good as ASU can be on any given day, the Utes just currently seem to be on another level, compared to everyone else in the Pac-12 South. For Utah to move a step closer to finally representing the South in the Pac-12 Championship Game, Britain Covey knows there can’t be any let up.

“I’m looking to fire on all cylinders. I think ASU is very good on defense and so we’re going to have a tough test in front of us and we are not taking it lightly in the least,” he said. “They play hard. I think they play harder than any team we’ve faced so far this year.”

In order to keep their momentum going, Covey says that the Utes need to maintain their balance that they’ve had on their offense, ever since the Stanford game.

“I think it’s just being a bit unpredictable because we are firing on all cylinders. The run, the play action pass, the quick pass,” he said. “It’s just a matter of not being one-dimensional.”

Defensively, the Utah secondary will be facing one of the more complete receivers in all of college football, the Sun Devils’ dynamic receiver, N’Keal Harry.

“I’m excited, definitely more excited than nervous,” said corner Julian Blackmon. “When it comes to big-time names, I take those more seriously, so I take it more as a challenge. Me personally, I want to guard him one on one. I’m sure Jaylon is the same way. It doesn’t really phase me that he’s a number one prospect or whatever. He’s good for a reason, he’s there for a reason but we’re going to do our best to limit him.”



