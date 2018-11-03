Utes Faces Sun Devils for Chance to Increase Pac-12 South Lead
As the Pac-12 continues to eat their own, the University of Utah is firmly focused on themselves and locked in on one game at a time. Saturday (2:00PM MST) they travel to Tempe, to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, who currently sit at .500—although they have yet to lose a game by more than seven points.
"[The Sun Devils] have good players and that is something that has been consistent since we entered the league,” said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. “They have been one of the more athletic and talented teams. They are well coached and they have always been well-coached. Herm is doing a great job with them. I don't know what our record is against them, but they have been a tough opponent for us."
As good as ASU can be on any given day, the Utes just currently seem to be on another level, compared to everyone else in the Pac-12 South. For Utah to move a step closer to finally representing the South in the Pac-12 Championship Game, Britain Covey knows there can’t be any let up.
“I’m looking to fire on all cylinders. I think ASU is very good on defense and so we’re going to have a tough test in front of us and we are not taking it lightly in the least,” he said. “They play hard. I think they play harder than any team we’ve faced so far this year.”
In order to keep their momentum going, Covey says that the Utes need to maintain their balance that they’ve had on their offense, ever since the Stanford game.
“I think it’s just being a bit unpredictable because we are firing on all cylinders. The run, the play action pass, the quick pass,” he said. “It’s just a matter of not being one-dimensional.”
Defensively, the Utah secondary will be facing one of the more complete receivers in all of college football, the Sun Devils’ dynamic receiver, N’Keal Harry.
“I’m excited, definitely more excited than nervous,” said corner Julian Blackmon. “When it comes to big-time names, I take those more seriously, so I take it more as a challenge. Me personally, I want to guard him one on one. I’m sure Jaylon is the same way. It doesn’t really phase me that he’s a number one prospect or whatever. He’s good for a reason, he’s there for a reason but we’re going to do our best to limit him.”
As confident as he is in his own skills, Blackmon is well aware of the task he’ll be up against.
“[Harry’s] explosive and that’s one thing we’ve noticed,” said Blackmon. “His quarterback is good and wants to get him the ball and we need to put ourselves in good positions to make sure we cover him.”
The Utah defense as a whole is ranked as the no. 7 defense in the country. They rank no. 10 in pass efficiency defense, but the secondary unit knows that what makes they job easier is the play of their defensive line, which ranks no. 3 in the country in rush defense.
“The best d-ends make great corners. If I’m constantly pressuring the quarterback, the ball is out sooner, there are more PBU’s, more opportunities to get interceptions so you need great d-ends to help your cornerbacks,” said cornerbacks coach, Saharrieff Shah. “One of the biggest reasons Jaylon Johnson came here years ago he said ‘Coach, I love your d-line, I love the way you coach, I feel like I might be able to help.’ If I have a good d-line I have a lot more opportunities to make plays on the ball.’”
Today, the Utes won’t just have their hands full with Harry, they’ll also have their hands full with running back, Eno Benjamin (166 carries for 938 yards and nine touchdowns). Benjamin will be the best back the Utes face during the regular season.
“I’m looking forward to stopping the run game especially against these guys. They pride themselves in running the ball and they have a lot of things that they like to do,” said defensive end, Bradlee Anae. “I’m just excited to put it back in their face and tell them ‘you can’t run on us.’ You go up against good players and it’s a privilege to show what you got and what you bring to the table. Especially when you have aspirations to get to the league and when you play against guys like that, you improve your stock.”
The Utes have caught fires, as their conference foes continue their Pac-12 version of, The Purge. The Utes have the right mindset heading into the final stretch, and a win Saturday, might all but lock up the South.
“It starts with Coach Whitt. You never let anybody believe that you’ve arrived. Coach says we says we’re playing Super Bowl after Super Bowl and if that’s the case, Super Bowl one was four weeks ago and now Super Bowl five is coming,” said Shah. “All of the boys want to play for championships. If that’s the case, you hold them to it and you don’t back off. Every single day is an opportunity to improve. I can’t ask you to do what I’m not willing to do.”
Editor's Note: Nathan Roderick contributed to this article.