



Last year, the No. 7 Utes football team had a golden opportunity to make an emphatic season opening statement by traveling to the Swamp and taking down a historic football powerhouse in their own backyard. Instead, they uncharacteristically surrendered 283 yards rushing to Florida, including 106 yards and 3 touchdowns to the future first-round NFL pick, Anthony Richardson, and ultimately lost the game on the final play of the game.

However, things turned around quickly for the defense. By the end of the year, the Utes rush defense became one of the best in the nation, allowing just 107 yards rushing per game. In fact, following the head-scratching performance against the Gators, Utah only allowed 92.3 yards rushing per game over its final 12 games, which would have been third best among Power 5 conference teams, trailing only Georgia (77) and Michigan (85.2).

This year, Ute captain linebacker Karene Reid explained that the defense that will lining up for a rematch at Rice-Eccles Stadium against the Gators this year is going to play a much different form of football from the squad they beat last season.

“We’re a lot farther than we were last year preparing for Florida,” he said. “A lot more talent, a lot more confidence, as far as mentality. Everyone seems ready. I think the leaders have more confidence. The year before we lost a lot of leaders and star power, but I feel like this year those who are leading have a couple of years under their belt, so, that’s what’s driving the confidence.”

Fellow linebacker Lander Barton echoed what Reid was describing.

“It was just bad football. We got beat in our gaps, beat in technique, so we’re just cleaning that up and being disciplined in what we do, and it should be a different outcome,” Barton said. “We’re way more prepared. Last year we believed we were prepared going into the game, but this year versus last, there’s a difference, and you can just feel it in the D-Unit rooms.”

While they are feeling more prepared in this year’s matchup, they aren’t taking the Gators or newly appointed starting quarterback Graham Mertz lightly.

“That SEC talent is a real thing,” Reid said. “Their quarterback is gone, but it seems like backups can play. There’s just athletes everywhere, so, you’ve got to prepare the same way regardless.”

Mertz was a three-year starter for Wisconsin before transferring to Florida, and while he doesn’t have the rushing prowess that Richardson does (he has a career total of -21 rushing yards over four seasons), his experience and strong arm make for a dangerous opponent.

“I would assume the quarterback run game isn’t going to be as big, but we never know,” Barton added. “We’ve never faced this guy before. We know he has a good arm, he’s a good player.”

The sting of last year’s disappointing loss to Florida still lingers, but this year’s opportunity to get a second chance against the Gators is what has the current attention of Utes players.

“Obviously we don’t want to dwell too much on the past, but we understand that last year we kind of let that one slip,” Utah wideout Devaughn Vele said. “So, we’re grateful for the opportunity to show the world that we’re going to take this one against Florida.”



