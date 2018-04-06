Last year, the University of Utah scored a big-time talent when wide receiver Bronson Boyd transferred from Texas Tech, as a true freshman. Although he had to sit his first year, per transfer rules, word was that Boyd was making big plays on the scout team, throughout the season. Now eligible, he’s backing up that reputation and not a day has gone by in spring camp that he hasn’t made at least a few dazzling catches.

“I feel like it’s been a good spring,” Boyd said. “I’ve just got to key on a few things to work on when it’s all over and said and done to get ready for summer and fall, but I say it’s been a good spring so far.”

However, despite that talent, Boyd, and the rest of the offense, were largely stymied by the defense last Friday, in the first scrimmage of spring camp. The defense came out on fire and looked determined to show who the top dogs were. Despite the struggles, Boyd wasn’t discouraged and gave credit to the defense for a good performance.

“It was a good scrimmage,” he said. “The defense was flying around so we’ve got to make some plays next time. We’ve got to execute a little bit better so we can beat the defense the next time we scrimmage. We’ve had a good spring so far, but we’ve got to keep executing a lot better on our plays—be a lot faster to the ball. We want to dominate the defense next scrimmage, so that’s our main goal.”



