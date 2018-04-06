Last year, the University of Utah scored a big-time talent when wide receiver Bronson Boyd transferred from Texas Tech, as a true freshman. Although he had to sit his first year, per transfer rules, word was that Boyd was making big plays on the scout team, throughout the season. Now eligible, he’s backing up that reputation and not a day has gone by in spring camp that he hasn’t made at least a few dazzling catches.
“I feel like it’s been a good spring,” Boyd said. “I’ve just got to key on a few things to work on when it’s all over and said and done to get ready for summer and fall, but I say it’s been a good spring so far.”
However, despite that talent, Boyd, and the rest of the offense, were largely stymied by the defense last Friday, in the first scrimmage of spring camp. The defense came out on fire and looked determined to show who the top dogs were. Despite the struggles, Boyd wasn’t discouraged and gave credit to the defense for a good performance.
“It was a good scrimmage,” he said. “The defense was flying around so we’ve got to make some plays next time. We’ve got to execute a little bit better so we can beat the defense the next time we scrimmage. We’ve had a good spring so far, but we’ve got to keep executing a lot better on our plays—be a lot faster to the ball. We want to dominate the defense next scrimmage, so that’s our main goal.”
During last scrimmage, the offense started with a couple of turnovers and three and outs, but eventually rallied, and Huntley led them on two straight touchdown drives. They looked much more composed and seemed to adjust to the defense’s energy and speed. What changed? According to Boyd, the team’s leadership was to thank for the swing in momentum.
“Us as individuals, we were talking it up, mustering each other on the sidelines, telling each other to get it going,” he explained. “We can’t let the defense dominate us like that, so it was just the leaders on the sidelines telling us we’ve got to get it going.”
The offense has another chance to show what it can do this Saturday, as they look to stick it to the defense. They came out a little flat the past week, and Boyd said going forward that raising the energy is key, along with continuing to learn the offense.
“Just learning the plays, getting lined up a little faster, so we can snap the ball faster,” he said. “Better in run blocking, executing our routes a little bit better. Just all around, pick up our performance and beat the defense, next time.”
If Boyd and the rest of the offense can put together a good performance on Saturday, it will be a good sign going into summer workouts. The defense appears to be solid, as usual, but if the offense can match their quality and energy, the team as a whole could be in for a fun season.