Utes’ Bernard Determined to Prove Jordan Right

Pay just $20.21 for the first year of an annual subscription with promo code: UTES2021





Micah Bernard is ready to take a big step forward for Utah in the backfield.

The freshman ended last season as Ty Jordan’s backup. Now he’s in the mix to become the lead back for the Utes. With the skills Bernard brings to the table, he will surprise no one if he rises to the occasion and emerges from a crowded backfield.

“Micah Bernard is a terrific athlete,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Got a great set of hands. Could play wide receiver if we needed him to. He's got that skill set. So, he's a guy who really has a lot. He's multi-talented."

Following a redshirt season in 2019, Bernard ran for 76 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry for the Utes a year ago. He also tallied 25 yards on four receptions. Bernard played limited snaps while Jordan dominated defenses. But the 6-foot back also grew confident his time would arrive after Jordan expressed belief in him in a private conversation last season.

“He told me one day, 'You can do this. You're gonna be great.’” Bernard said. “I remember that moment. I remember what he said, and I was like, 'Wow, man. This is for him. I gotta be great.' He turned on a light for me.”

Bernard gets excited when he looks at how Utah’s offense is evolving this season and his role within that scheme.

The Utes have a pair of quarterbacks in Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer and Cameron Rising who are excellent passers. They also have an experienced receiver and tight end corps led by Britain Covey, Jaylen Dixon, Solomon Enis, Theo Howard, and Brant Kuithe that can make big plays all over the field. It promises a more balanced offense for Utah than in recent seasons.

Bernard is confident he can slide right into the mix both as a running and pass-catching threat.

“I'm a running back,” Bernard said. “Doesn't mean I'm just a ‘running’ back.”

Bernard’s versatility and experience within the Utah offense could give him an edge as he battles to claim the no. 1 spot in the backfield. He carved out a role as a change-of-pace back as last season progressed.

The competition is stiff. T.J. Pledger and Chris Curry both cut their teeth at other P5 schools – Pledger at Oklahoma and Curry at LSU – before coming to the Utes. Both showed moments of growing into stardom. Tavion Thomas is built like a prototypical Utah back from recent seasons and could rise quickly out of the pack once his fitness gets where the coaching staff wants it.

Bernard welcomes the challenge of playing in a deep backfield for a second straight season. He wants to prove Jordan’s prediction about him right.

“It pushes me to work harder,” Bernard said. “These guys are great. It makes me want to be even better."



