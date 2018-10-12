Game day is here! The Utes return home to take on the Arizona Wildcats tonight at 8:00. Though Arizona has struggled this season, they can still pose a threat to any teams who don't take them seriously- as evidenced by USC's narrow 24-20 win against them two weeks ago. Arizona publisher, Matt Moreno, was kind enough to answer some questions about the Wildcats for us. Take a look and help the time to kickoff pass a little faster.



Utah finally performed the way that they were capable of last week, but when will this happen for Arizona? Is there a sense, that this could already be a lost season?

I think it probably all depends on who it is you’re asking. For fans there certainly isn’t a ton of optimism right now, but for Arizona’s coaching staff and the players they seem to still feel there is a lot on the line this year. The sense I’m getting right now is both the coaches and players understood there would be an adjustment period and it just happened to be a bit of a slower process than anticipated.

Some of the things Kevin Sumlin and his coaching staff want to do, especially offensively, the team is just not built to do right now. That is going to take some time to get right through recruiting. The biggest concern right now is that the offense has been so flat, which is almost backward from what a lot of people thought it would be heading into the season.

The Wildcats’ defense has been improving, but the offense has been on a slide as of late. Sumlin has tried to keep the team hyper focused one the day-to-day work and the big picture hasn’t seemed to creep into the players’ minds too much up to this point.







I’m sure you get asked this a lot, but what in the world has happened to Khalil Tate? It seems to me that Sumlin and his staff caused his struggles, more than Tate himself. To me, they need to just let Tate be Tate.

There’s a lot to unpack with the Khalil Tate situation starting with an ankle injury that just seems to not be going away. It happened early in the game against Houston and there have been times as the season has gone on when it looked to be improving and other times when it has looked as bad as ever. That has been part of the problem and Sumlin has mentioned the injury has limited what the team wants to do offensively.

The other aspect is that the misconception that it is the coaching staff holding Tate back as opposed to the other way around. Yes, the coaches could be calling more plays that call for designed runs from Tate, but he has to also want to run the ball himself. If one thing has been clear about him this season is he simply doesn’t want to use his feet as much as he did a year ago.

He has not exactly been disappointed in the play calling this year, and it has become clear there is a bigger picture for him. He was excited to get offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone on board because of his desire to be a better passer and more complete quarterback. As that has played out on the field this year there have been moments when opportunities to run the ball are there and he simply has not taken them opting to either throw the ball away or try to make some difficult throws. So, it’s not all a one-sided deal and at times it has felt more like Tate forcing the pass more than his coaches. One thing to remember is that Sumlin isn’t calling the plays and isn’t as hands-on with the offense as people think. He leaves a lot of that up to Mazzone who has built his system around pass-minded quarterbacks such as Brock Osweiler and Josh Rosen.

The last part is maybe the most important and that is teams have figured out how to take that running element out of the equation with Arizona’s offense. Going back to last year, everyone seems to think the entire season went like October went for the Wildcats. But, if you remember once November hit and teams started to understand how to slow down Tate a bit more it made things difficult for Arizona.

That has only continued this season with more teams forcing Tate to try and work from the pocket where he is simply not as effective most of the time. I think the staff would love to see him run the ball more, Sumlin has said as much, but there has to be a willingness from Tate as well and when you throw in the other factors you get someone who just doesn’t look the same as he did last fall.







What kind of a game plan would you draw up, to stop the Wildcats’ offense?

The first thing you have to have is the talent and athletes to get it done, but teams that have done well against Arizona have all followed a similar plan. It started with (cover your ears) BYU in the opener as the Cougars decided to simply allow Tate to hang out in the pocket without much of a pass rush at all and it allowed the secondary to focus on its job making it all a lot simpler.

It’s really an opposite approach to how you would normally try and game plan for a team. When defenses have made Tate feel comfortable in the pocket and like he has all day to throw he has taken up on that and tried to work the passing game a lot more. Teams have let the Wildcats hit short routes, and because the explosive plays haven’t been there as much as of late it hasn’t been all that difficult to limit the offense.

Arizona’s ground game is capable of being effective with the running back group, so that is something to watch out for especially if fifth-year senior left tackle Layth Friekh is able to play the entire game this week after battling an ankle injury over the last couple games. However, outside of the game against Oregon State it hasn’t been outstanding.

So, I would take the approach of letting Tate feel comfortable and letting him throw the ball and prove that he can make those passes and then adjust from there. The offense has been so sluggish lately Arizona could make it a lot easier for the Utah defense.







How would you attack the Arizona defense?

They seem extremely vulnerable to the run.The defense has been better the last couple weeks especially in the second half, but there are ways to beat it. Third down has been a particularly troublesome down for the Wildcats. Whether it’s with runs or passes there is just something about those situations that Arizona can’t stop. Teams have done a pretty decent job of running the ball against Arizona this season, but the run defense isn’t horrible.

One issue the team has run into this year is that its top cornerback, Jace Whittaker has played all of about one drive this season. He suited up last week but didn’t play, but he can change things if he’s healthy and on the field. If not, Arizona’s pass coverage can be a little suspect.

Running it right at the teeth of the defense would probably be the best strategy right now considering the group is a bit thin because of some injuries and isn’t rotating a lot of players up front. Being successful with the run will open up the pass and that is one way to beat this defense.







Who are some of the guys other than Tate, for Ute fans to keep an eye on?

I think you have to start with middle linebacker Colin Schooler who has all but officially earned the title of Arizona’s best player. He won the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award last season and he has been even better as a sophomore. He leads the team with 66 tackles and his 11.5 tackles for loss leads the league. Last week he came up with a big interception that really turned the game around and led to the Wildcats’ win over Cal.

On the offensive side of the ball a trio of senior receivers leads the way. Shawn Poindexter is the deep threat on the outside. He was going to be a college volleyball player and he has been one of Tate’s favorite targets down the field. Poindexter leads the team with 407 receiving yards. Tony Ellison is a slot receiver for Arizona who has been as consistent a player as the Wildcats have had this year. He has 311 yards and three touchdowns this year.

Shun Brown has been the team’s most impressive receiver this year as he leads the team with 27 catches to go with 342 yards and three scores. That group has been solid this year, but has dealt with some drops in key situations, so that will be something to watch out for Friday night.





What’s your prediction for Friday and why?

I just don’t trust the Arizona offense and based on how things have gone the last couple weeks there just doesn’t seem to be any answers for the group getting better. There could be some tricks up Sumlin’s sleeve such as playing some players we haven’t seen much of this season – even at the quarterback spot – but I don’t know if that would even be enough to turn things around this quickly for the offense.

It feels like the defense has to have a game similar to the one it had against Cal when it scored a couple touchdowns to make up for the lack of scoring from Tate and the offense. That’s not very realistic. So, I think Arizona does enough on offense to score more than it did against the Golden Bears, but ultimately Utah comes away with the 30-20 win Friday night.





