



After showing some signs of improvement in 2022 after years of futility, the Utes lost receivers coach Chad Bumphis, who returned to coach at his alma mater. Now enter Alvis Whitted, a seven year NFL veteran, who comes to Utah after coaching at Wisconsin.

Whitted received rave reviews during spring ball, but now it all comes down to production by his guys on the field. The group stepped up tremendously towards the end of last season and they played a big part in helping Utah defeat USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Over the offseason, the room was revamped. How’s what Whitted has to work with as fall camp begins.





Devaughn Vele

Junior

6-foot-5, 210 pounds

The wide receiver core received a significant boost earlier this year as veteran receiver Devaughn Vele elected to run it back with the Utes in 2023. Similar to last year, Vele should fulfill the same role this season as the No. 2 option in the passing game and Rising’s favorite target amongst the position group. With his athleticism, reliable hands, size, and catch radius, there’s no reason that this shouldn’t be his best campaign as he looks to seriously attract the attention of NFL scouts. While he has two years of eligibility remaining, the 2023 season could realistically be his final college season.





Money Parks

Junior

5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Money Parks really came into his own down the stretch last season as the speedy receiver demonstrated his explosiveness and an ability to make big plays when it mattered most. As most Utah fans may recall, Parks’ 57 yard touchdown was a turning point in the Pac-12 Championship and they’ll be looking to build on those types of plays this season. He was a little inconsistent in spring camp, something that was highlighted by Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, but he’s also someone who seems to perform when it matters most.





The Contenders

Mycah Pittman

Senior

6-foot, 214 pounds

As the Utes looked to pick up some much needed help at receiver, former Florida State Seminole and Oregon Duck Mycah Pittman answered the call. In addition to a solid college career resume, Pittman is also a former four-star recruit and was ranked the No. 13 wide receiver nationally in his class. With his strong hands, ability to pick up yards after the catch and the way he excels at high jump balls, Pittman will bring some much needed experience and skill to the room. The question early in the season will be his health after offseason surgery.





Emery Simmons

Senior

6-foot-1, 182 pounds

Another veteran transfer, Emery Simmons had a solid 2022 season with Indiana where he logged 408 yards and a touchdown on 37 catches. Rising has been on record comparing Simmons to former Ute Demari Simpkins. If Simmons can replicate that or better, it would be a big positive for the offense.





The Backups

Mikey Matthews

Freshman

5-foot-8, 180 pounds

One of the most popular topics of spring ball, Mikey Matthews is an impressive prospect who caught everyone’s attention and for a good reason. With great speed and the ability to change directions on a dime, Matthews can easily shake secondary defenders and make a few others miss after making the catch. If Matthews can build off his stellar spring ball performance, he could find himself in the rotation this season.





Makai Cope

Sophomore

6-foot-3, 200 pounds

During the two seasons that Makai Cope has been a part of the program he’s demonstrated some flashes of talent but hasn’t quite seen the field enough to put up solid numbers. Will 2023 finally be the year he’s able to piece it all together and be an x-factor? He has elite hands and seems to find ways to get open, despite not being the fastest receiver.





Sidney Mbanasor

R-Freshman

6-foot-5, 214 pounds

Sidney Mbanasor is another interesting young prospect with loads of potential. However, due to an injury he sustained, the young freshman was sidelined through this last spring. Now cleared to play, Mbanasor will battle to return to his previous form with hopes of contributing. Last fall, he started fall camp strong, before hitting a bit of a freshman wall.





Daidren Zipperer

Freshman

6-foot, 175 pounds

Matthews is the “known” freshman due to him arriving in spring ball, but there’s some buzz behind the scenes on what “Zip” can provide with his speed as a downfield threat. Don’t sleep on him.





UteNation Take

There’s a lot of intrigue and mystery in this group that is difficult to predict. If any of the receivers pass up Vele and Parks as the No. 1 and 2 options, that’s a situation to feel really good about. There are some around the program that believe Matthews could evolve into the top receiving target by season's end.

Additionally, this group could potentially receive a boost midway through camp… Stay tuned.



