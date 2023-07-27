



Entering fall camp, there’s a bit of intrigue from Utah Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley’s safety group. Headlined by one of the top safeties in all of college football, Cole Bishop, the group is once again in good hands. Sione Vaki announced his presence in a big way towards the end of the 2022 season, while Nate Ritchie has returned from his LDS mission. The group is talented, but where does everyone fit?

There’s plenty of rotational versatility, but the Utes had a bit of a shock during the start of spring ball, when expected starter at free safety, Clayton Isbell left just before they could go through their first official day of camp. Since then, the group has seemed to recover nicely, as sufficient depth has developed at the position. However, they need a playmaking free safety to separate from the pack.

There’s plenty of enticing options to choose from, but who can emerge as a game-changing ballhawk?





The Starters

Cole Bishop

Junior

6-foot-2, 207 pounds

Utah has had some special safeties over the years, and Bishop is one of them. In 24 career games, he’s started 19 of them. Had it not been for an early injury as a freshman, it would have been more. His high football IQ, athleticism, and hard hitting approach make him the most crucial piece to the Utah defense. He’s also a selfless player that will do whatever the team asks, like playing nickelback at times the last two seasons. If Bishop continues to improve at the rate he has the last two seasons — a scary thought for Pac-12 offenses — Bishop will have the opportunity to enter the 2024 NFL Draft early and be a high draft pick.





Sione Vaki

Sophomore

6-foot, 208 pounds

After returning from his LDS mission, Vaki played in all 14 games in 2023 with five starts. Like Bishop, he can play both strong and free safety, plus nickelback. His true breakout really came in the final two games against USC and Penn State, so there’s a lot of intrigue around his continued development. Vaki is a hard hitter with range that seems to have the potential to develop into a ballhawk.





The Backups

Nate Ritchie

Freshman

6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Now up to 205 pounds after returning from his LDS mission at 185, Ritchie is back to his 2020 playing weight. As a freshman in 2020, he started all five games finishing with 28 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup. He’s comfortable playing both strong and free safety. His addition — and also return to health after he was dinged up in the spring — helps provide Utah with a solid two-deep at the position.





Johnathan Hall

Freshman

6-foot, 217 pounds

Hall arrived early for spring ball and outperformed any immediate expectations. At 217 pounds, he’s well built for a freshman, as none of that is bad weight. During fall camp he’ll want to continue to show that he’s capable of playing both positions equally well. He should be ready for an immediate impact in the rotation.





Briton “Bam” Allen

Junior

6-foot, 190 pounds

For the former USC Trojan, it’s all about staying healthy. If the junior can do that, he’ll find his way on the field for meaningful snaps. Additionally, a breakout from him will ease any potential concern about safety depth.





Bryson Reeves

Junior

6-foot-1, 205 pounds

Since arriving on campus in 2021, Reeves has been talented enough that the program hasn’t had him use his redshirt year. However, a lot of that has to do with his special teams play. Is this the year the he begins to break out on defense? Only time will tell, but he’s flashed good potential in his two past spring camps.





Jadon Pearson

Junior

6-foot-3, 208 pounds

After initially announcing that he was leaving for the transfer portal, Pearson almost immediately had a change of heart. He has the size to be a force at the safety position, now it’s up to him to put it all together on the field. A solid camp from him would be a pleasant development.





Darrien “Bleu” Stewart

Sophomore

6-foot, 202 pounds

The redshirt sophomore saw action in seven games in 2022, mostly on special teams. That’s likely to be the case again in 2023, as he continues to develop.





UteNation Take

There’s a lot of versatility in the two deep for the Utes. There’s no question that the starters are Bishop and Vaki. It’s also a strong possibility that those two will rotate playing free and strong safety. Ritchie and Hall make for a scary two-deep. Add in Allen being a sort of a wild card that can challenge the current top four, and suddenly the depth feels even better. The one question, despite all of the versatility, is who can be the sideline to sideline ballhawk. If that can emerge over the next four weeks, it’s a game changer.



