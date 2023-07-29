



The University of Utah was tested early in 2022 at a position of strength. Heading into the Florida game, they could have arguably gone six guys deep in the rotation. After Florida, that number was basically cut in half by guys hanging up their cleats.

However, Utah ended up recovering nicely under Ute-great and first year coach Luther Elliss. It didn’t happen overnight though, as they adjusted their attacking scheme and it took a few games for the depth to get up to speed.

By the tail end of the season, the group of Junior Tafuna, Simote Pepa, and Aliki Vimahi was a nightmare for opponents’ backfields.

Heading into fall camp, here’s how the group stacks up.





The Starter

Junior Tafuna

Junior

6-foot-3, 310 pounds

Following an impressive freshman campaign that earned him Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year honors, Junior Tafuna followed up the 2021 season with a solid sophomore performance. With 27 total tackles, Tafuna also logged his first-ever career interception and was eventually named to the Pac-12 All Conference second team. With his relentless aggression and improved technique this past offseason, Tafuna is the clear leader of the group and will wreak havoc alongside a combination of Aliki Vimahi and Simonte Pepa in what should be his best college season.





The Contenders

Simonte Pepa

Sophomore

6-foot-3, 330 pounds

After a rough start for Utah’s defense early on, Simonte Pepa was inserted into the rotation and really came into his own as the season progressed. Overall, Pepa finished with 27 total tackles, including six for a loss and two pass break-ups. For his efforts, Pepa was named to the AP Pac-12 All-Conference First Team and was a College Football Network Freshman All-American Honorable Mention. Having slimmed down a bit since last season, the talented sophomore should become a more consistent and solidified contributor for Utah’s defense in 2023. He missed spring ball due to a preventative measure, and is ready to go for fall camp.





Aliki Vimahi

Junior

6-foot-4, 310 pounds

After nine starts in 2022, Aliki Vimahi also showed a lot of progress over the course of the year as he finished with 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. Behind the efforts of Tafuna, Pepa, and Vimahi, Utah will have a vicious trio of defensive tackles that greatly compliments the ends. Vimahi benefited from Pepa’s absence in the spring, so it’s to be determined if that did enough to start him alongside Tafuna.





The Backups

Tevita Fotu

R-Sophomore

6-foot-5, 300 pounds

While it's clear who the top three guys are and what the program can expect from them, the tackles are in need of some depth heading into 2023. Given his development in spring ball and some added weight, Tevita Fotu may be what the coaching staff is looking for to fulfill that role. It will be important for him to stay locked in and engaged, after stepping away from the team at the start of last season. If he can do that, the sky's the limit for his future.





Keanu Tanuvasa

R-Freshman

6-foot-4, 295 pounds

Keanu Tanuvasa is another young prospect that will see some snaps this season. With some flashes of potential last year in a handful of appearances, Tanuvasa greatly benefitted from spring ball and will likely see more action in 2023 behind the starters.





UteNation Take

Utah’s top three defensive tackles are as good of a group as you’ll find in the country. The concern will be if they have to dig into their depth. Look for Tafuna to remain on the field as much as possible, and for Pepa and Vimahi to rotate frequently. If Pepa’s conditioning continues to trend in the positive direction that it has been, he and Tafuna are the likely starters.



