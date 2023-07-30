Heading into the 2023, defensive end is unquestionably the deepest position on Utah’s defense and arguably the deepest on both sides of the ball.

During last year, the Utes overcame the difficult blow of losing starter Van Fillinger for the tail end of the season. In his absence, Connor O’Toole emerged as one of the most dangerous defensive linemen in the Pac-12. With Fillinger now cleared for action, the Utes slid talented defensive end, Miki Suguturaga to the offense, knowing that they have a solid 4-6 guys in their rotation.

Jonah Elliss returns and he’ll be looking to stay healthy after some nagging injuries. The Utes also welcome BYU transfer and former Rivals 4-star defensive end, Logan Fano, while Ka’eo Akana and Chase Kennedy are in their second year in the program.

Let’s take a look at how it should shake out, as Utah defensive ends coach Lewis Powell has plenty of reasons to be excited. As of now, it’s expected that there will be a starting rotation consisting of three guys based on schemes and matchups throughout the season.





The Starters

Van Fillinger

Junior

6-foot-4, 260 pounds

Before sustaining a season-ending leg injury later in the year last season, Fillinger was the clear and solidified starter amongst the group. Following an impressive 2021 campaign with 41 total tackles, which included a Pac-12 freshmen best 5.5 sacks, Fillinger stepped into a leadership position and led the way in eight games with six starts. Now in 2023, Fillinger is on track to return to the field and will have the opportunity to regain his 2021 form. With his pure ferocity, sound technique and experience, Fillinger has all the skills necessary to be one of the most unforgiving ends in the conference.





Connor O’Toole

Junior

6-foot-4, 251 pounds

A former wide receiver, the Utes struck gold moving O’Toole to defensive end as he rose to the occasion last season and was an absolute menace. After playing in all 14 games, O’Toole really came into his own down the stretch as he started the final four games of the year and was pivotal in the Pac-12 Championship with four tackles and a sack in the fourth quarter. With his speedy rise to success, O’Toole should be a clear leader in terms of production as he’s presented a starting position from the beginning of the year.





Jonah Elliss

Junior

6-foot-2, 246 pounds

Another young defensive end who stepped up to the plate last year, Elliss proved his worth all season as he created havoc in the backfield and forced a number of turnovers. He’s also a nightmare with his sideline to sideline speed. Despite not being a top producer in terms of tackles, Elliss finished second on the team in tackles for loss with six and also was tied for the most forced fumbles (2) and recoveries (2).





The Backups

Chase Kennedy

R-Freshman

6-foot-3, 235 pounds

Possessing arguably the most potential amongst the group, Kennedy is a phenomenal young prospect who made a lot of noise behind the scenes last season and will have some opportunity in 2023. If he continues to battle, develop, and add more weight, Kennedy will be a nightmare for opposing offenses once his name is called, which very well could happen sooner rather than later.





Logan Fano

Freshman

6-foot-4, 246 pounds

Perhaps the best transfer into the program this past year, Fano is a force to be reckoned with and possesses loads of potential. While he did transfer from BYU, Fano never saw a down of football in Provo due to injury. However, a former 4-star recruit out of high school with 115 tackles and 20.5 sacks as a senior, Fano is an exciting addition and one that the coaches are taking a liking to. He turned heads and created a lot of excitement during spring ball.





Ka’eo Akana

R-Freshman

6-foot-3, 230 pounds

Another young prospect with intriguing potential, Akana did not see action in 2022, as he spent the time packing on a ton of weight. However, with some continuously added weight and experience, Akana should provide some solid depth at one point this season. Ever since he’s signed with Utah for the 2022 class, he’s been compared to Ute-great Bradlee Anae.





Jonah Lea’ea

Freshman

6-foot-5, 240 pounds

A talented three-star recruit out of the State of Nevada, Lea’ea possesses some good potential given his athletic background. With the added weight and some more time to develop, he’ll continues to round out Utah’s depth at the position.





UteNation Take

Between the three of Fillinger, Elliss, and O’Toole competing for starters reps, Utah will have a diverse attack with speed, power, and ferocity. Regardless with those three, whoever starts during any given game, Utah is in great hands. Kennedy and Akana have both proven over the last year thr their ready when their name is called, so look for Utah to draw up specialty packages, to get them involved.



