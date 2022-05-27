UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 99 Tennessee Pututau





The annual UteNation countdown begins… We’re now just 99 days away from the University of Utah opening up at “The Swamp” in a prime-time 5:00 PM game against the Florida Gators. The Utes will head into that game as defending Pac-12 champs and a ranking that is expected to be somewhere in the Top-10 or even Top-5.

Until then, let the countdown commence, as it’s time to discuss projected starter, no. 99, Tennessee Pututau.

Pututau saw action in nine games in 2021, recording four tackles. He registered his first career sack in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In 2020 he had 10 tackles, with five being tackles for loss during the shortened five game COVID season.

Heading into the 2022 season, Tennessee is expected to be a key piece to the defensive tackle rotation consisting of Junior Tafuna, Devin Kaufusi, Tevita Fotu, Aliki Vimahi, Simote Pepa, and incoming freshman Keanu Tanuvasa. Tanoa Togiai has been moved to the offensive line.

Tennessee will headline the group along with Kaufusi and Tafuna—the latter who broke out as the 2021 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.





UteNation Take

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds, Pututau is a bit lighter for a defensive tackle, so it’ll be interesting to see how much weight Tennessee gains through the offseason and summer workouts. Regardless of that result, he seems to have made tremendous strides with Luther Elliss as his coach.

Last year the questions were: Will he be more suited to be in on obvious passing downs? Can he be a multi-faceted tackle that holds up stout against the run?

Those are still questions to be answered, as he didn’t make a giant impact in the 2020 games. However, he was constantly highlighted as a standout along with Tafuna.

Elliss’ new approach to the group, with his relentless attack mode, might just be the key to unlocking a breakout year for Tennessee.





Remembering Pututau’s recruitment

The Pututau name has treated the Utah program well in recent years. Three of them are currently on the roster, while Hauati just finished an impactful career. Tennessee—a former three-star 5.7 rated no. 27 ranked weakside defensive end—was the most highly sought of the bunch. The Utes beat out suitors such as BYU, Michigan State, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin for the beast on the defensive line. For months and months Tennessee would talk to his cousins and they’d all say they should just play together. He even acted as though he was committed, even though it took him longer than expected to make the call.

At one point I got a call from the Rivals Michigan State site telling me there was a rumor that he was about to commit to them, but it made no sense to me at all and told them that was highly unlikely. Soon after, he officially became a Ute.



